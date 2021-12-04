Inzaghi: “I’m lucky enough to coach extraordinary players. Sorry for Correa, I hope … “
Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference after the victory against Roma: “We were able to interpret the game in the best possible way. Increased level of awareness? I think the performances have always been very high. Certain results give you self-esteem, they give you value. a day early. We are in a great moment, we must continue like this knowing that there are many pitfalls, unfortunately muscle problems for the players. We must try not to have them. Perisic, Brozovic, the defensive phase: what do you like most about this Inter? The positive things you have listed, plus I put it that I had not personally known these players as they worked and how they listen to me and my staff. They are extraordinary players, what we ask them they perform in the best way. We had a good streak of victories but we had some delay before and we are still late. We had planned in yesterday’s training that Roma played in this way. We had prepared it in a certain way, to come here to the Olimpico with personality. The guys did it very well. ”
“If I recover someone for Real Madrid? We have to see how the players came out of the game. The most worrying one is Correa. I’m sorry because he was constantly growing. It will be evaluated. De Vrij must also be evaluated. Lautaro had given me availability tonight. because he is a player of incredible generosity. Yesterday he had not yet recovered from the match against Spezia. I talked to him and I preferred to keep him at rest. . We will go and play for it. Knowing that we have something important in the Champions League because qualifying one day early is a source of pride. We hope to have as many players as possible. Tomorrow morning we will have to do a cool down and then we will be back on the plane. We will have to be good at managing physical and mental forces “.
December 4, 2021 (change December 4, 2021 | 20:55)
