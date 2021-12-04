Inzaghi: “I’m lucky enough to coach extraordinary players. Sorry for Correa, I hope … “

Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference after the victory against Roma: “We were able to interpret the game in the best possible way. Increased level of awareness? I think the performances have always been very high. Certain results give you self-esteem, they give you value. a day early. We are in a great moment, we must continue like this knowing that there are many pitfalls, unfortunately muscle problems for the players. We must try not to have them. Perisic, Brozovic, the defensive phase: what do you like most about this Inter? The positive things you have listed, plus I put it that I had not personally known these players as they worked and how they listen to me and my staff. They are extraordinary players, what we ask them they perform in the best way. We had a good streak of victories but we had some delay before and we are still late. We had planned in yesterday’s training that Roma played in this way. We had prepared it in a certain way, to come here to the Olimpico with personality. The guys did it very well. ”