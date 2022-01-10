Inzaghi infallible, two out of two. Juve unbeatable in January and Allegri a record

The Nerazzurri coach is always a winner, while the Juventus coach overtakes Lippi. Three triumphs for the bianconeri this month

Veterans from brilliant victories against the two Romans, Inter and Juventus are ready to battle for the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup, scheduled for Wednesday evening at 9 pm at San Siro, live on Canale 5 and on our website. The bianconeri, who have always won in the three times they played in January, are hunting for the tenth trophy. Merry, in his seventh participation, he will become the most present coach in the history of the competition (overtaking Marcello Lippi, stopped at six). Inzaghi goes on the hunt for his very personal trio, after two victories in as many finals with Lazio. In the only precedent in 2005 the Nerazzurri prevailed, with a 1-0 win by Veron in Turin.

OPTA STATISTICS

● This will be the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup: Juventus have raised the trophy on nine occasions (at least twice as many as any other team), against Inter’s five wins.

● San Siro is the stadium where most Italian Super Cup matches have been played: 11, more than double than any other; this will also be the first edition in Milan since 2010, when Inter raised the trophy against Roma.

● This will be the fourth occasion in which the Italian Super Cup is played in January: in the three previous editions (1996, 2019 and 2021) Juventus has always raised the trophy.

● Inter and Juventus will face each other in the Italian Super Cup only for the second occasion; in the previous match – in 2005 – the Nerazzurri prevailed, with a 1-0 win by Juan Sebastián Verón.

● Juventus have remained unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches in all competitions against Inter Milan (7W, 4N), the Nerazzurri’s only success in the set is a 2-0 in Serie A in January 2021.

● The balance of the last eight matches between Inter and Juventus at San Siro in all competitions is in perfect balance, with three wins on each side and two draws – the Nerazzurri have always scored in this set.

● Inter will return to play an Italian Super Cup game for the first time since 2011, when they lost 1-2 against Milan in Beijing (Ibrahimovic and Boateng responded to a goal from Sneijder’s direct free-kick).

● Juventus – the last team to raise the trophy – have participated in all nine previous editions of the Italian Super Cup, but only once in this row have they won the trophy twice in a row (in 2012 and 2013).

● Inter have lost only one of their last 16 games played in all competitions (0-2 v Real Madrid in early December), achieving 13 wins in the set, including the most recent four.

● Juventus are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions (6W, 2N) – the last defeat was in late November in Serie A against Atalanta.

● Inter have headed 14 goals in all competitions in 2021/22, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.

Juventus (28) and Inter (17) are the two teams that have scored the most goals in the history of the Italian Super Cup (excluding penalty lotteries).

● This will be the 7th participation in the Italian Super Cup for Massimiliano Allegri, who will become the most present coach in the history of the competition (overtaking Marcello Lippi, who is stopped at six).

● Simone Inzaghi is one of the two coaches to have coached more than one Italian Super Cup game, always managing to raise the trophy (on two occasions, like Rafa Benitez).

● Arturo Vidal has taken part in two goals in three appearances in the Italian Super Cup (goals and assists in 2012) – the Inter midfielder has already scored as a former player against Juventus, in January 2021 in Serie A.

● Prior to this edition, Samir Handanovic was the player with the most appearances in Serie A (535) without ever having played a game in the Italian Super Cup since it was established in 1988.

● Paulo Dybala has scored four goals in five appearances in the Italian Super Cup, always against Lazio – the last of which was in December 2019.

● Leonardo Bonucci could play the eighth Italian Super Cup, beating Javier Zanetti – only Gianluigi Buffon and Dejan Stankovic (both nine) have more appearances in the history of the competition.