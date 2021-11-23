Inzaghi: “Inter, the path is long. Disputed the changes with Naples? I explain you”

The coach spoke to Skysport before the match against Shakhtar which will be played tomorrow night at the Meazza

Simone Inzaghi, on the eve of the challenge of San Siro against it Shakhtar (18.45) spoke first at the press conference and then also to the microphones of Skysport. These are the words of the Nerazzurri coach:

-What does it take to get to the round of 16 and how does the team arrive at this match?

It comes with a nice victory, the one on Sunday, after a great race with Napoli of records this season, with one of the best defenses in Europe. The guys were good at winning the game and this gives us self-confidence for the future.

-What is the risk of this match against the Ukrainians? What could be the key?

The key is that we will face a quality team. In Kiev we had many opportunities on our part, the most sensational. They have a very well-trained technician, I’ve known him for years and he organizes his teams well. We will have to be good at not letting them play the game by taking advantage of the opportunities we will have.

-The direct clash with Napoli gives you that extra strength: can you unlock the team?

That certainly. We know that our path is still long. We are doing well and this is important for self-esteem. In the direct matches the team had always been in the best way on the pitch and had always played excellent football. It is normal that achieving full results for the continuation and for awareness is very important.

-The changes, they talked to you about this and I don’t know if it bothered you …

I think it’s part of the game. Normal that I had some problems on Sunday. Correa and Barella asked me to replace them. They were doing very well and would not have left the field at that moment. I’ll have to evaluate them. Dzeko was not at his best in the match against Napoli. de Vrij and Sanchez, Satriano, will not be there. Bastoni also took a bad blow to the shoulder and between today and tomorrow I will try to recover as many players as possible.

