Inzaghi is already looking to Roma: the mini turnover does not touch Calhanoglu, Inter is waiting for Correa’s ring | First page

and against the Spezia of the great former Thiago Motta he targets the third victory in a row and the seventh result useful to increase the pressure on Milan and Naples.since recent tour de force, also because the Nerazzurri are called upon to manage their forces in view of the subsequent and delicate away match in Rome and the match in Madrid against Real which can even deliver the lead in the Champions League group. Between forced renunciations and turn-over, the one tomorrow evening will therefore be rather revisited.

THE CHOICES – Inzaghi does not recover De Vrij (who wants to do everything to get back to the Olimpico) and Ranocchia for the defense e the choice for the central with settings tasks should fall on Bastoni, flanked by Skriniar and Dimarco, preferred to a D’Ambrosio who paws on the bench. With this type of set-up for the backward ward, Perisic would be called to overtime also considering the unavailability on the opposite side of Darmian. A circumstance that offers a very important opportunity for Dumfries to impress his coach and recover some positions in the hierarchies, especially in view of the upcoming delicate commitments. The shift shouldn’t spare even the central area of ​​the pitch, where a Calhanoglu in great shape will be confirmed and with him Brozovic, while to rest it could be Barella, with the raise of Vidal from the first minute.

THE OPPORTUNITY OF THE TUCU – The last hours will also be important to dispel the last doubts concerning the composition of theattack, a department that is traveling at full speed with its 34 goals scored and that in the latest releases has been rotated enough by Inzaghi to try to have his players in the best possible conditions. In Venice it was Dzeko and Correa’s turn, with Lautaro Martinez taking over from the bench to sign the penalty of the final 2-0, while this time it could be the Bosnian center forward’s turn to observe a stop shift. Another opportunity for the Tucu to return to shine and above all to find the way of the goal after the decisive brace against Udinese on 31 October last. The factors change and Inter hope that the product will not change either: Milan and Napoli are warned.