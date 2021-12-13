Inzaghi is the king of Cups, Inter will go further than Juve in the Champions League: that’s why | First page

There are many and good reasons to believe that, despite an extremely unfavorable, not to say completely hostile, bis draw, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter make more progress in the Champions League than Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus.

However paradoxical my speech may seem, in the presence of opponents who say Liverpool for Inter and Villarreal for Juve, I am convinced that the leaders of the Italian championship are not so far from the second in the Premier, while ua team that loses at home to Empoli and Sassuolo and, outside, to Verona, drawing in Venice and Udinand may be eliminated by an opponent who, in the Champions League group, knocked out Atalanta, third force in Serie A.

The guessworkers of the predictions underline how il Villarreal is in thirteenth place in La Liga, however they ignore that Villarreal’s vocation is the same as Simone Inzaghi: they are both made for the cups, they know how to face certain matches, they know which buttons to touch with the players, they have a wide or complementary squad, they know the added value of the five substitutions.

Said, incidentally, that Villarreal won the last Europa League beating, on penalty kicks, Solskjaer’s Manchester United, the biggest loser in football history after Hector Cuper, I remember that Simone Inzaghi, obviously as a coach, won an Italian Cup and two Italian Super Cups, single elimination or single competition events.

It can rightly be argued that neither one nor the other are international competitions, but it remains an unequivocal fact that Simone’s technical-tactical-competitive behaviors were more functional in direct clashes (also seen in the league).

And then, not really in the background, comes thethe value and size of the workforce. Klopp’s Liverpool is richer and more varied, but on two games the gap narrows, not to say it halves.

There is another consideration to be made: at the resumption of the Champions League, that is, in two and a half months, many matches with related wear and injuries will have passed under the bridges of football. The Liverpool has four elements that will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and the returns to England of Mané and Salah – two very successful ones – could be marked by the fatigue of the continental event.

Finally it should be remembered that Inter play well and score a lot, do not have different attitudes between home and away games, they have a grown-up mentality (in this, Conte worked first and then Inzaghi), is driven by the positive energy of a championship won and another to win, she wants to leave a mark in the Champions League after ten years of absence.

Conversely, the Juventus would have difficulties against anyone. Sporting Lisbon (first extracted, later canceled) or Villarreal, the difference, for the worse, is always made by the Juventus team, Beyond sporting motivations or psychological tensions, an alarming technical deficit in midfield prevails, constipation in front of goal and a defensive puncture not in sync with the history of the team and the club.

Even if, by pure chance, having reached first place in the Champions League group, I wonder how Juve that plays in the league could have the requisites to overcome the round of 16 and, therefore, Villarreal.

Certainly not because it will make the revolution in the January market (this is not the time to buy or spend money). Not sure why he will change coach (Allegri earns nine million net a year and Agnelli has changed three technicians in the last three years). Not sure why the pink elements will improve (Allegri is a manager and most of the players gave the best).

Now, it is true, that Allegri’s Juve has made more and more progress than that of Sarri or Pirlo, even reaching the final twice, but in those teams there was a superior technical quality, a lower age and a will of typical club power.

Now, however, there is nothing. And, should Juve ever overtake the Spaniards, they would crash in the quarterfinals against any opponent.

It’s easier for Inter to pass. Because it is a team, because it has very strong motivations, because it will not be subjugated by the name of Liverpool. And why Simone Inzaghi is proving to be the best Italian coach of the season.