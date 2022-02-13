Inzaghi: “It was a penalty, it’s not true that he first touched the body”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

For Pippo Inzaghi it was a second debut. All eyes of Rigamonti yesterday were in fact for the coach who was dismissed and called back during the week. And he the match with Alexandria he felt it more than others. From the warm-up lived inside the group on the lawn of Mompiano, to the gesture with the hand to thank the «Pippo-Pippo» choir from the North. And then during the match, always standing and at times like a lion in a cage within the perimeter of the technical area. And finally at the triple whistle, in the front line, closely marked by the team manager Edoardo Piovani, to challenge the referee’s decision not to grant Brescia the penalty for handball in the area. In the press room the coach of the rondinelle arrives after having seen and reviewed the images of the incriminated episode dozens of times. “Don’t make me say anything.”

Mister, tell us what the referee told you instead?

“I’m too angry to talk about it. I would like to discuss only the game, but the thing that angers me most is that I am told that the ball first hit the defender’s body and then hit his arm. This hurts me, because I’ve seen it a lot of times and the ball only touches my arm. If the intervention on Ayé could have been doubtful, there is no doubt about the touch of the hand. I’m sorry because these are points that weigh ».

Brescia once again struggled at home …

“After a week like the one we lived, the team started as it should, then went down and had a great reaction. In the end we could have won it and I am very confident. The lads were good, they built a lot and tactically I am convinced that we must always play with the three forwards. Whether they are lined up with an attacking midfielder and two strikers or two attacking midfielders and a center forward, it changes little ».

The team hasn’t won at home in three months. Are you afraid that there may be a Rigamonti syndrome?

«It was a difficult week, but the team has proven to have a soul. I have to thank the fans for what they made us live outside the hotel before arriving at the stadium. They gave us great support. I can’t get inside the minds of all the players, but I have a squad that is the third or fourth youngest in the league and situations like these suffer from the boys. I keep the incredible reaction after the goal we conceded and with the final episode we deserved to win, even before we had a sensational chance with Léris. And if we had made the three points we would be leading the championship. However, honor to Alexandria that played a great game and it was no coincidence that he had beaten Benevento and drew with Pisa. Let’s go ahead and think about Wednesday because it will be another difficult race. I think we have shaken off everything that has happened and now we have to go back to doing what we know ».

Do you have any changes in mind for the match against Crotone on Wednesday?

«Certainly also because they played a day before us. Something will change, at least 4-5 players. We have strengthened ourselves and we have valid alternatives and then I imagine that Crotone will make us play the same game that forced us to play Alexandria. We will therefore need fresh people ».

What Moreo said

According to Moreo, the rigor was also evident, especially seen from the field. As for the difficult week of Inzaghi-gate, the player explained: «The coach certainly gave us the strength to go on, even if it was certainly a situation that took us off guard for a moment. We thought about training well and keeping our heads on the game. We are all with the coach and the team is 100% with him ».

What did Longo say







The coach of Alessandria Moreno Longo – © www.giornaledibrescia.it

For the technician from Alessandria Moreno Longo, «They are two points lost for us because we were ahead until one minute from the end. We should have ended the game earlier. On the pitch, the points of difference between the two teams have not been seen. Brescia with the changes made us suffer in the last ten minutes. Moreo’s goal? It was avoidable because they lost a playable ball ». Longo also said about him on the final episode. «I think that even if he had gone to the var, the referee would not have given the penalty. The ball bounces off the ground and at that point the defender cannot cut his hands. The penalty was not there for me ».

