Inzaghi, Italian and Juric promoted. Spalletti, Allegri and Mourinho postponed

The balance of the “new” Serie A benches at the end of the first leg: who did well and who did not

The football year ends, the first round ends and it is therefore time to take stock, albeit halfway through. Looking at the numbers compared to the ranking a year ago, it emerges for example that Milan travels in the name of continuity, just one point less than then. And that among the companies that have changed the coach, thinking that it was enough to improve performance and results, Inter, Fiorentina and Torino were right. Simone Inzaghi tacked with a plus 5 compared to Conte. And if it must be said that he put his own on what his predecessor had built in the previous two years, it must be emphasized that it is never easy – even leading a team of excellent players – to do better than those who have already done very well.

INTER: INZAGHI’S UPGRADE

Inter closed the first round with a performance not up to the game unveiled in previous games. For the personalized pressure implemented by the Turin midfielders on the Nerazzurri ones, and for the decisive absence of Barella which, unfortunately, will also be felt in the Champions League against Liverpool. But he still added three more points to his enviable ranking.

ITALIAN AND JURIC, A MORE THAN A POSITIVE IMPACT

It was smoother the work of Italian in Florence where he was called to improve the paltry 21 points of a year ago. In any case, with a sumptuous 11 more than in the last round, he is the one who has done best of all among the new technicians. And not only the numbers are on his side, but also the spectacular game that was a prerequisite for recreating the right feeling with the fans. Behind Italian, at plus 10, here is Juric, the one who gave Turin back the fighting soul. But the current 25 points are still few if we think that he has lost undeservedly and with the minimum difference with almost all the big players.

ALLEGRI, SPALLETTI AND MOURINHO AT -5 ALTITUDE: POSTPONED

Remaining in the sphere of those who found a bench at the beginning of the season, Allegri, Spalletti and Mourinho keep company at minus 5. Spalletti has the greatest extenuating circumstances, lately forced to abdicate from the role of leader of the standings, due to the simultaneous absences of too many decisive players. And the numbers speak for themselves: before facing Inter at San Siro, he was more than seven on the Nerazzurri. It has now slipped to minus seven. Clearly from this analysis the home defeats with Empoli and Spezia, which should be able to overcome those who have the Scudetto as their goal. Allegri would have the mitigation of Ronaldo’s farewell which took place after the season has already begun. Too late to find a replacement to replace the Portuguese. And the absence of a match-breaking goalscorer has forced him into the policy of small steps, which is however bringing Juventus back to a position more in line with its history. But the maximum goal seems to be fourth place like a year ago. Mourinho has had only one great merit so far: to be loved by the Giallorossi fans despite the fact that the Roma standings are not in line with expectations. But this is one of the reasons why it continues to be “special”. Sarri, less than 3 compared to a year ago when Lazio belonged to Inzaghi, is trying to transform the Biancocelesti into one of his creatures. And it seems to be finally finding the right way.