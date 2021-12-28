Inzaghi: “Lautaro leader, I felt more Calhanoglu than my family. And Dumfries … “

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, was a guest of La Gazzetta dello Sport a few days ago. These are his words about some players

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, was a guest of La Gazzetta dello Sport a few days ago. These are his words about some of the players he is coaching in his Nerazzurri experience: “Nicolò is a great player and man: his renewal testifies to this, he will become a flag of Inter. He feels the shirt on, he is very open to everyone. happy to train him “.

“I call him Dimash, like his teammates. I was intrigued to meet him, it was a great revelation. He is a technical player, intelligent, he understands the game at best and the functional position: in my opinion he will do very well”.

“His luck is the fact that De Vrij is in the team, he helped him a lot in his inclusion. We of the staff also try to improve him every day, he has to continue like this. In that role we have another great player, Darmian: he did an amazing first part of the season “.

“I met him over the years, he impressed me: it was a pleasant discovery, he is a player who is doing an amazing championship. What struck me most is the availability of a champion who has won everything”.

“A complete player, he feels the responsibilities: he knows that he is one of the leaders at Inter. He has made an important first round with 11 goals: he always gives everything on the pitch, who gets angry when he is removed first or not used. But this is the case. it’s normal and I’m happy. At first I called him Lauto, then I realized that Lauti is better. “

“When the Lukaku question happened, the first name I gave to the director was his: he told me I was breaking down an open door, he wanted to take him to Inter for two years. He has always been one of the strongest forwards in the game. our championship “.

“When Eriksen’s incident happened, after a couple of days we immediately thought of him. I was on vacation in Ponza with friends and my family, it was more the time I was on the phone with Hakan than with family. . He was the ideal player for my way of seeing football and to replace Eriksen. He is a player who combines quantity and quality: Inter’s strength is the group, he found a dressing room that welcomed him in the best possible way. “

