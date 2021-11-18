Inzaghi loses 2 players, the very last ones

Here come the latest news on two injured and absent players in Inzaghi’s Inter for Inter-Napoli. There are four players knocked out and two in doubt for the match against the leaders.

Inter-Napoli: Inzaghi loses 2 players, the very latest

Updates from La Gazzetta dello Sport on latest news from Inter Napoli with Inzaghi who risks losing several players important for the match against the top of the class. The Inter coach lost Alexis to injury Sanchez in the national team and also De Vrij, both will miss the match with Napoli. The Chilean will try to recover for Roma-Inter on 4 December.

Conditions Dzeko de Vrij

Inter: Dzeko and Bastoni in doubt for Napoli

Also Dzeko and sticks are in doubt for Inter Napoli, for the latter two players, however, there are positive news regarding their recovery for the match against Spalletti’s team. In fact, during today’s session with unloading work, improvements were recorded for Bastoni and Dzeko.