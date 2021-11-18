Sports

Inzaghi loses 2 players, the very last ones

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Conditions De Vrij Dzeko Bastoni InterConditions De Vrij Dzeko Bastoni Inter

The latest news on two players injured and absent from Inzaghi’s Inter for Inter-Napoli arrives. There are four players knocked out and two in doubt for the match

Here come the latest news on two injured and absent players in Inzaghi’s Inter for Inter-Napoli. There are four players knocked out and two in doubt for the match against the leaders.

Inter-Napoli: Inzaghi loses 2 players, the very latest

Updates from La Gazzetta dello Sport on latest news from Inter Napoli with Inzaghi who risks losing several players important for the match against the top of the class. The Inter coach lost Alexis to injury Sanchez in the national team and also De Vrij, both will miss the match with Napoli. The Chilean will try to recover for Roma-Inter on 4 December.

All the news on the transfer market and not only on Napoli

Inter conditions Dzeko de Vrij sticks
Conditions Dzeko de Vrij

Inter: Dzeko and Bastoni in doubt for Napoli

Also Dzeko and sticks are in doubt for Inter Napoli, for the latter two players, however, there are positive news regarding their recovery for the match against Spalletti’s team. In fact, during today’s session with unloading work, improvements were recorded for Bastoni and Dzeko.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Renewal, Brozovic is in no hurry: Inter, negotiation uphill. PSG survey

2 weeks ago

MotoGP, Marc Marquez, welcome to crashland, on the track without fear

2 weeks ago

Juventus transfer market, Ronaldo “earthquake”: it’s already goodbye

1 week ago

China tennis champion Peng Shuai accuses former prime minister of rape. And the government obscures the athlete’s social networks

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button