Inzaghi: “Market? No striker. Champion sticks. Milan, Napoli and Juve … “

The words of Simone Inzaghi in the press conference after Inter-Lazio won by the Nerazzurri 2 to 1 thanks to goals from Bastoni and Skriniar

MILAN – A victory that brings Inter back to the top of the standings against their former team, Lazio. This is the post-match comment of the Inter coach in the press room: “An important match, not an easy one, I congratulated the boys, it wasn’t easy against a strong and well-placed team, we had an excellent match, a well-deserved victory. Sticks? “

SUPERCUP – “I don’t know who the favorite is, it’s the first trophy of the season, we’re playing against a great team, capable of everyone, as we saw today against Roma. It will be an open match and the last match where our fans will have fun and we want to give them an important match “

GOAL FROM DEFENSE – “It means that everyone participates, Lautaro’s offside perhaps had the tip of his shoe, in matches like this where our forwards fail to score is an important resource”

RETURN TO MILAN – “It will take an Inter like in the first round, we know that behind Milan, Napoli and Juve will not give up”

MARKET FORWARDS – “If I ask for a weight striker as an alternative? No, I’m delighted with those I have, players who complement each other and each time I have to choose the best two for the match”

January 10, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 23:43)

