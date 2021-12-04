Inzaghi: “Nobody noticed the emergency. Lautaro not at the top, I hope to have him in Madrid “

The Nerazzurri coach: “I’m in a great team, I’m lucky enough to have important players.”

Sumptuous performance ofInter, who crashes Roma with a perfect match and brings home three points that shine with their own light. This is Simone’s first comment Inzaghi, Nerazzurri coach, to the microphones of DAZN after the Olimpico match:

Today we saw a beautiful, concrete and also fun Inter, perhaps the best of the season.

“I don’t know if it was the most beautiful, so many times we played well. Tonight we faced a team that had only lost the derby at home (in reality with Milan, with Lazio they lost away from home ed). Winning like this gives us self-esteem, we many games ahead but this is a great sign. I think the fans are happy. “

Bastoni and Dimarco are attackers now.

“I like it, then I’m lucky enough to coach important players. I think Skriniar and D’Ambrosio on the right have done it too, no one has noticed the emergency and for a coach it’s a great sign.”

But Mou was also in an emergency.

“True, Roma had many absences. I had Lautaro who was not very well, he gave me availability but I didn’t want to lose him because he was too important. We hope to get him back on Tuesday. Now let’s see how Correa is. you have to go on trying to find resources and use more players, otherwise it’s difficult “.

However, all players feel involved.

“Of course, luck is to have important players available. Tonight Gagliardini did not come in. He was the best with Spezia. I have to involve everyone, I always try to use the best players for the matches we are going to play.”

But is it you who ask for this continuous movement of the players or are they the ones who are good at it?

“Mobility and space occupation is fundamental in today’s football. We are lucky enough to be able to develop it more and more.”

You talked about freedom and talent to be enhanced in your players. How fun and challenging is this change of mentality?

“For many years my teams have played in a certain way. Even with Lazio we had fun and did well, like in the year when Covid came. They were not random results. Now they are in a great team, with important players. We have We lost very important players but we didn’t get down. We safeguarded the club, then even at minus ten we didn’t get down. We continued to work, we are growing but we haven’t done anything yet. “

What emotions did you feel tonight?

“The Olimpico has been my stadium for 22 years, but tonight I was very focused on the game. Roma had a very competitive eleven but I’m lucky enough to have guys who always try to follow my staff in the best way.”

