Inzaghi, one thing is surprising and Inter are planning the renewal. In the locker room …

The splendid match played at the Olimpico against Roma highlighted all the dogmas of football Simone Inzaghi : beautiful, short, courageous team, which amuses and has fun. The match against the former Mourinho is the manifesto of Inzaghi’s football that has been renamed on social networks “Inzaghi ball“.”Much, very much, however, is the son of the “Simone Style” that Appiano likes so much. Smiles and good humor scattered in the locker room, screams at the right moment (you also need those) and, above all, the right insights on the pitch. From the outside of the defensive trio that ferries the ball up to turn into a wing when the three newcomers are inserted, the list of inzagate is becoming thick“, underlines the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Inter are planning the details of the renewal just as Simone has been playing bingo. He has not lost the old Contian solidity, but he has changed the team’s makeup. The little time it took to carry out the plan was surprising. Inzaghi did it. things quickly thanks to the common sense that guided him in the beginning, when he found a company with a changed mentality, winning. When he experienced firsthand how pervasive the work of Antonio Conte had been, a hammer in the head and in the hearts of the players. It is therefore useless to attempt a presumptuous revolution: it is better to follow the old path and, if anything, with patience, add pieces of oneself. In short, in Appiano Simone honored the past and grafted his very personal method, different from who preceded him: the team no longer has a strict father, but an older brother, tolerant and yet always demanding. One who knows when to squeeze and also knows when to loosen up “.