Inzaghi rejoices, Mourinho crushes his and leaves

Opposite moods and it could not be otherwise atOlympic after the clear victory of Inter against Rome in the big match of the sixteenth day of the championship. Simone Inzaghi applauds his team, José Mourinho does not hide his bitterness for the reverse immediately in the house.

Roma-Inter, Simone Inzaghi: “Nobody realized we were in an emergency”

“I am lucky enough to coach important players – the words of Simone Inzaghi -. I made these matches in an emergency but no one has noticed. In the last five games I haven’t had many players, D’Ambrosio didn’t play for Empoli. Roma had many absences, but so did we. Let’s see how Correa is, I had Lautaro who wasn’t doing very well, he’s an important player for us and I didn’t want to lose him. Let’s see if he recovers by Tuesday ”.

“Win like this it gives us self-esteem – Inzaghi continued -, we have many games ahead but this is a beautiful signal. I think the fans are happy ”.

Roma-Inter, Mourinho disconsolate: “No offensive potential”

José Mourinho appeared dejected in front of Dazn’s microphones for the home knockout: “Inter are stronger than us under normal conditions, in these conditions is much stronger than us. Today between Covid, injuries and disqualified was one very limited training. Our offensive potential was practically nil, we had three chances and we didn’t score ”.

Then he increased the dose: “After with weak defensive organization that we can not afford to take the first and third goals. The first goal is absolutely ridiculous. As a coach, I have had many defeats, I have had many negative feelings but I cannot have this feeling with them. I’m with them, ”explained the Special One, who refused to answer reporters’ questions and left.

Roma-Inter, the man of the match Calhanoglu: “Dominated”

After the game, one of the most positive players also spoke, Hakan Calhanoglu: “We dominated, we left nothing, we had a great race. Is it the best match? We also played well against Milan and Juve but we drew. We have never stopped working and believing in it and the results have come. I feel good, there is more confidence, it is normal that when you play everything comes by itself, I wanted to give my best for the team and for the club. Real? We showed at home that we dominated, we are a strong team and we will play well there too ”.

OMNISPORT