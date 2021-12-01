Inzaghi remains in the wake of the prime- Corriere.it

from Monica Colombo

A side street for Correa

Snake relatives. Inter do not use velvet gloves against the former Thiago Mottamore entangled than ever in the struggle not to retreat. Even in an emergency, the team of Inzaghi continues his march with authority and the self-esteem of those who believe they can play a leading role in the championship fight again.

And to say that the coach is forced to redesign the team between injuries already metabolized (De Vrij and Darmian), setbacks of the last hour (Bastoni accused gastroenteritis in the night) and fatigue to be disposed of (Barella and Dzeko start the match on the bench) . Like this the rear is unprecedented, with the direction entrusted to Skriniar and the lateral garrison under the responsibility of D’Ambrosio and Dimarco. Lo Spezia, on the hunt for points, presents itself in the presence of the Italian champions with a conservative brand formation, characterized by a hinge of 5 defenders. In the first half, the script is therefore taken for granted with the Nerazzurri, determined to get closer to the top, in search of the game-breaking goal. The game passes through the legs of Brozovic and Calhanoglu but the Ligurian dam holds despite the attempts of Correa (Lautaro’s partner) and Dumfries, on whose shot Provedel intervenes.

Sporadic and unrealistic on the other hand, the incursions of Manaj and Salcedo, the offensive couple of the Ligurians, and weak is the central shot of Sala. The result is released in the 36th minute at the end of a round of the ball triggered by Calhanoglu, finished by D’Ambrosio and embellished by Lautaro’s heel serving Gagliardini for the 1-0. The Nerazzurri didn’t stop playing and in the 41st minute Kiwior foiled a very occasional Correa. Once at a disadvantage, Thiago Motta’s players push forward and in the recovery Handanovic warms up his gloves with a super save on Amian’s header.

In the recovery despite the substitutions of Thiago who changes the two external players by inserting Bastoni and Ferrer in place of Reca and Amian, the command of the game is firmly in the feet of the Nerazzurri who grind chances from a repeating goal: first Lautaro gets the shot saved by Provedel, then Correa makes the crossbar wobble and finally Calhanoglu forces the Spezia goalkeeper to overtime. But after 11 minutes Kiwior intercepts the ball thrown by Lautaro with his arm: rigor made by the same Argentine that is not wrong. Having put the result in the safe, the Nerazzurri play lightly: Calhanoglu unsuccessfully seeks personal glory before substituting Sensi.

After all, Inzaghi hurriedly hurriedly, the Spezia practice was forced to deal with overcrowding of the calendar and the energies to be determined, in view of the away match in Rome on Saturday and the subsequent engagement in Madrid in the Champions League. So in the last quarter of an hour he changes the attack line by removing the two Argentines to insert Dzeko and Sanchez.

Manaj in the 84th minute and Gyasi two minutes later tried to reopen the game with a sudden leap but Handanovic in both cases was not caught unprepared. Vidal’s last goal is rejected by the foot for a corner by Provedel. “We are coming” sings the North. Napoli and Milan are warned.