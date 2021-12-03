Inzaghi: “Roma-Inter is the most important match of this period. A pleasure to meet Mourinho “

The Nerazzurri coach answered questions from reporters at the Suning Training Center

With the top of the standings just 2 points away, Inter fresh from the success against Spezia will be tomorrow guest of Roma’s José Mourinho, a commitment to say the least of importance in the Nerazzurri journey. Simone Inzaghi, who will experience the match as if it were a derby, comments on current issues during the usual pre-match press conference at the Suning Training Center. To follow his words.

It is played against a difficult opponent. What game are you expecting?

“An important match, the most important of this cycle. We are playing against a strong team, with values. We will have to play a careful game, like a true Inter.”

Is there a detail in which Lautaro has to grow up?

“He has to continue like this, he’s very young. He can improve a lot, I’m very satisfied with him and the other forwards in the squad. They are doing very well and help us even in the non-possession phase. He scores from three games in a row and we hope he will continue like this. “.

What is your opinion of Mourinho? Do you have an anecdote about him?

“It will be a pleasure to meet the treble coach. I have never faced or met him. It will be a special match for him, we will have to pay even more attention because we know his skills and what he has done in his history.”

Are you still in an emergency?

“There will be no Ranocchia and Darmian, there are very few chances for De Vrij and Kolarov, I think we will take them to Madrid or Cagliari. I will have to evaluate the others, Bastoni was out of temper yesterday but he has not yet come out on the pitch. He seems to be better. There are. some bruises after the Spezia and today I will have to evaluate “.

Did you expect such a quick recovery in the standings? Are you excited about winning the winter title?

“We know that it counts up to a certain point, even when we had a greater gap I was serene because I saw the team play well and they all trained as we ask. Now the ranking has shortened, in the last ten we have made eight wins and two draws. we are getting closer, but they are all running. We think race by race, tomorrow is the sixteenth and there are so many to go. For us, as mentioned, tomorrow is the most important of this period “.

There are a lot of injuries. Do you play too much?

“We are all coaches in the middle, playing every two or three days is not easy. We should look more carefully at the calendars, maybe start earlier or put together more national team matches in another period. We coaches have to adapt and we are doing it. . With Spezia I only had two regular defenders, but we responded in the best possible way. “

Since the beginning of the season, he has tried more power plants in the middle. Who between Skriniar and Bastoni is more suitable in that position?

“As a central I can choose, it is a solution that I had not thought of until some time ago because I had De Vrij and Ranocchia. There was their simultaneous absence, Bastoni did very well and also Skriniar with Spezia. Tomorrow we will evaluate the conditions. of Sticks and we will choose “.

What does Inter have more than the others that makes you feel confident?

“We have recovered because we have given continuity of results, the performances have always been there. We have lost points due to situations, wrong penalties or penalties awarded at the end. Episodes that exist in football but that you have to be good at turning in your favor.”

How did you get certain results without sacrificing the game?

“We got to know better and better with the guys for what we ask. Right from the start the team developed an excellent game. We probably had little balance in some situations, then we talked and analyzed with the guys and the staff. We are in a good moment, let’s create a lot, we are the best attack and we are solid. We do not look back, what matters most is Roma. We will find a quality opponent who is angry about the recent defeat. “

Is there a bit of emotion for returning to Rome? Are you afraid of the anger of the Giallorossi?

“Returning to Rome has a certain effect but I live it like a cartel match. Very important. It is no longer a derby, I have immersed myself 100% in this new challenge called Inter and as I said we know that we will find an important team in front of a great coach. You will need race, determination and personality, at the Olimpico you need to have some “.

Have you talked to Dzeko? How did you find it on an emotional level?

“It will be a particular game for Edin, we honestly haven’t talked about it. I saw him training in the last day and a half, more intensely than those who played for Spezia. He entered well, it will be special for him as well as for all of us because we want to play a great match. “

“As far as Barella is concerned, he had an excellent training session with those who had not played, it is very important for us but I thought I’d give him a break because there are other important players. I had never done without it, this rest will do him good. “.

FcIN – After Spezia he said that in an emergency a midfielder would have retreated to the defense. Which player in the squad has the characteristics to play furthest behind?

“It would have been a forced choice. Probably if something happened on the pitch I could have changed the system by going to four because I have many midfielders in the squad, all functional to the project but to be midfielders. Not having the defenders on the bench maybe I would have moved to four or I had Cortinovis “.

