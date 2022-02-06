Inzaghi self-defeating, Diaz changed the Rossoneri game – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

For an hour it was the best Inter of the season. It was an almost incredible but real match that now reopens the league not only for Milan. Without much more being understood than before. The ratings remain the same

For an hour they were the best Inter of the season, then they broke up, as if dried up. Whoever wins in football always deserves to do so, whether it is his or others’ merit. But Milan shot on goal once with Tonali from outside the box and then scored the two goals with Giroud. In the rest of the time it was often dominated.

It is true that slowly in the second half an excessive desire to limit himself was rising in Inter to control the game, Inzaghi screamed too many times the little need to be still frantic. Inter have put in many times of him, self-harm the primary cause of defeat. Inzaghi began by changing three men a few minutes before the AC Milan comeback, Calhanoglu, Lautaro and Perisic, the best in the field. You don’t change three out of ten men without shifting the balance of a team a lot. Perhaps Inzaghi felt safe, Calhanoglu had recently been booked, perhaps he was thinking of the Champions League, for sure he mixed a team that had the game under control. And immediately after he lost it in a few moments.

Milan have found a treasure almost without moving the earth. Pioli’s true tactical move,

Kessie forward to mark Brozovic, he never began to exist. Brozovic dribbled the opponent and as always restarted Inter, Kessie did not understand the role, he continued to run for an hour without recovering a ball or entering the game. Milan broke their game with the entry of Diaz, decisive for the rapid coverage of the twenty meters that approach the area of ​​the others from the half court. Meanwhile Brozovic had climbed down to protect the area, and Perisic, Lautaro and Calhanoglu were already missing to rekindle the danger. Inter recomposed themselves in the area but condemned themselves to aggression by Milan and a defensive tension that was immediately conquered in the meantime. Giroud was the executor, among other things, the second goal in which he turns from a standstill around De Vrij as if he were an amateur opponent was beautiful, but Inter were already disappearing into the disorder of a lost game. The best of Milan was the goalkeeper, he saved at least three clear chances for Inter at the start of the match. The limit of Inter not having closed the game. An almost incredible but real match that now reopens the league not only for Milan. Without much more being understood than before. The ratings remain the same.