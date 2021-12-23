Inzaghi: “Stronger after Lazio, that’s why I’m changing my yellow cards. Liverpool … “

The Nerazzurri coach visited the editorial office of La Gazzetta dello Sport and talked about his first period in the Nerazzurri

Balance sheet at the end of the year or at the end of the first round. Simone Inzaghi, guest of the editorial staff of La Gazzetta dello Sport, talked about his first months at the helm of Inter.

-Do you worry the magic can be interrupted?

The magic now, although we are in a great moment, the boys needed to disconnect, even us of the staff, to spend the holidays with our loved ones. The preparers’ program will arrive this morning and I hope, indeed I have no doubts, they will follow it carefully.

-After the victory with Torino you pointed out that now they give you all as favorites but in July there was talk of Juve. Do you think the Bianconeri can still be part of the Scudetto discourse?

I think Juve can have a great second round. In my opinion Juve is an excellent team, they have lost a few points but are recovering. In the last six he has made five wins and one draw, it will be to keep an eye on carefully.

-Always remove who is cautioned. How did this thing come about?

Ever since the five changes were introduced I have always paid attention to this. You have this luck and you have to try to do the right things. In Bologna with Lazio I called Leiva, when I called the change I got the second yellow and in ten we didn’t manage to win.

-The match against Lazio was a turning point in terms of results and in the defensive phase …

I think defeats are all very bad but you can come out stronger from defeats. We know how we lost against Lazio, but we came out stronger from that game.

-A very intense Inter, can that be enough against teams like Liverpool?

The team must be very intense. We know what awaits us against Liverpool, I would have liked to avoid it, we will get there in the best way, but first we have several days to live very intensely.

