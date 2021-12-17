Inzaghi to DAZN: “My Inter right from the start. Interior architect? I’m glad to hear it”

The Nerazzurri coach: “We prepared the match well, in matches like this you have everything to lose.”

Christian Liotta

Inter is a steamroller, overwhelms the Salerno under a heavy 5-0 in a match without history, he has fun and has fun and consolidates his leadership in the standings. So Simone Inzaghi, Nerazzurri coach, analyzes the outcome of the Arechi match to the microphones of DAZN:

What’s the last good thing she’ll think about before she goes to sleep?

“I will think about the attitude that the team had. In this type of matches you see the table and you understand that you have everything to lose, we knew we had to approach well immediately in order not to put Salernitana into the game and so it was. We prepared the match well. “.

Is the immediate attack on depth by Perisic, Dumfries and Sanchez a player reading or has it been proven?

“The Salernitana line was higher than those of other opponents. We knew it and we moved our opponent well, creating and doing what we had to do. We were a serious, focused team, which did what it had to do.”

Do you like Ausilio’s definition of interior architect?

“I am pleased. I have found an important club that has supported me and believed in me and in my staff from day one. I am happy that things are going well, then I train strong players who are very open to me and my staff.” .

Is Inter now a team of Inzaghi’s in attitude and malice? When did you first get this feeling?

“Right from the start, for how the boys welcomed me and for the availability they gave me. In the first home games with Genoa and Bologna it was already Inter, who played well and created. We lost a few points later even by mistaking penalties and undergoing some and the classification, also due to the Champions League, was becoming difficult. But we were not discouraged and we came out well from that complicated moment “.

Do you see the most difficult opponent in the Scudetto key among those behind?

“They are three organized teams, with a lot of talent and excellent coaches. Everything will be open until the end of the season.”

The team after the knockout with Lazio improved in its ability to affect the game, did you also have this feeling?

“Yes, sometimes you come out stronger from certain defeats. The defeat against Lazio created problems for us because of how it arrived, but we were lucid and analyzed it in the best possible way.”

“I wish him a big good luck and send him a hug. It was a pity not to be able to train him, now I know he’s better.”

