Inzaghi to SM: “Liverpool? Ambitious Inter. Lautaro well in Naples, I’m waiting for Correa “

After the press conference, Simone Inzaghi also spoke to SportMediaset about the match against Liverpool tomorrow.

After the press conference, Simone Inzaghi also spoke to SportMediaset towards tomorrow’s match against Liverpool. Here are the statements of the Inter coach:

You have reached the first goal set on the day of the presentation: to do better in Europe. What satisfaction is it?

“For me we had an excellent group, with Real Madrid and Shakhtar who are an excellent team, here at San Siro we won with merit. Getting to the second round was a goal, we are ambitious, but we must already look ahead and we know that tomorrow we will meet a very strong team, one of the great favorites for the final victory. We will have to face the challenge with great motivations, which in these matches make the difference “.

Could this decline in league results with the momentary overtaking of Milan create repercussions?

“I think not, those come if the team does not play and does not produce. With Milan and Napoli we have collected less than we deserved, there are those moments in the season. We look forward and think from game to game, we come from a cycle of incredible games. The next step is called Liverpool ”.

On Lautaro, how do you explain these periods that are often repeated without a goal?

“I think Lautaro comes from an excellent performance in Napoli where he was in the match and did very well, like Dzeko and Sanchez. Caicedo is putting himself on par, working very well every day, we are waiting for Correa who is a great resource for us like everyone else. Every coach would like to have all the arrows in their bow now, but playing so often it is difficult to have them all available ”.

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 18:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link