Inzaghi: “Tomorrow we want the first goal. With Napoli great Inter. De Vrij and Sanchez … “

APPIANO GENTILE – The eve of the Champions League at the Nerazzurri. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will face De Zerbi’s Shakhtar at the Meazza tomorrow. A match that – in the event of a victory for the Nerazzurri – could finally give access to the round of 16 of the competition. A phase that has been missing since 2012 and that in recent seasons has always seen the Inter team leave the qualifying round. The beautiful victory against Napoli can represent the right springboard from which to take flight for Simone Inzaghi. The coach knows this and does not want to lose concentration among his players who tomorrow will have to do without De Vrij still struggling with the injury remedied in the national team. Space again for Andrea Ranocchia who managed the Oshimen affair well against Napoli and who wants to repeat himself in Europe as well. The technician will answer the questions of the reporters connected with the headquarters of Appiano Gentile, FcInter1908 will bring you back – as usual – the direct text of the press conference.

These are the first words of the coach accompanied in the conference by Darmian: “Going through the round? I think we had a great match on Sunday, beating the best defense in Europe. A great test of maturity and character, as for tomorrow everything is in our hands. , we are there, we face an opponent who plays football well with an excellent technician “

INJURED – “We have to recover from Sunday, a game where we spent a lot, I had problems in the race with Correa and Barella, they asked for the change, Calha was the only yellow card on the field and I preferred to remove it, knowing that Dzeko was not at his best. , today I will make some evaluations and I hope that LAutaro has recovered and aware of the fact that De Vrij and Sanchez will also be missing “

EIGHT AFTER 10 YEARS – “As far as qualifying is concerned, tomorrow is very important, it is one of our objectives, I had said it from the beginning regardless of the transfers and our goal was to bring Inter back to the second round, we are well under way but there is a lot left. Tomorrow it will be a decisive match because we will then play in Madrid, we have a very qualitative opponent against that can put you in difficulty “

INTERPRETATION OF THE COMPETITIONS – “I am fortunate to have advanced players, who have been playing at high levels for many years and this makes no difference. We have found teams that came to get us high and others that closed. I know Shakhtar and their coach well. A team. technique with excellent individuality “

COMPETITION – “He will not change the game regardless of the fact that Shakhtar have only one result available, for us it is a very important match”

HOW WE FEEL – “The first leg was an open match where both could win, maybe a few more opportunities for us but they had dribble and possession. We are facing a team that wants to lead the game and we must not give this opportunity”

DIFFERENCES – “I believe there is a growth process and we are on the right path but the work is still long. Each coach has their own ideas and I have been lucky enough to find an excellent environment that has welcomed me in a great way from day one. I’m looking for to bring my concepts, four months have passed, we have had an excellent path and Sunday’s race can give us good stimuli, there was no acute and this has arrived “

SHAKHTAR AS … – “I think of Napoli playing with the same system, I think of Sassuolo also coached by De Zerbi, they play excellent football with a lot of possession”

WHAT IS MISSING ON THE OUTWARD – “We created a lot of chances, maybe we should have been more decisive, I’m thinking of Barella’s crossbar and Dzeko’s opportunity. The team has created and we face opponents who can create problems for you at any moment. They have had chances but not as clear as ours. “

SENSES – “I think that as I said at the end of the match against Napoli, I have some guys who work very well, I miss important players that I hope to recover as soon as possible, the others are giving me important signals. Sensi works very well and in my opinion he will have space between now and Christmas with many close competitions “

Darmian: “If I think about the national team? I feel the confidence around me that pushes me to always give my best to improve myself and help the team. If a call comes in I would be very happy but I have to work day after day and do well. Sale of Hakimi ? Replacing an important player like him is difficult if not impossible, one of the strongest in the role, I try to give my best following the coach’s instructions. Improved a lot in recent years? The work and a few years of experience and all the past years I they helped to grow from all points of view, human and technical. There is no age to stop, my goal is to continue to improve and grow. In Parma I was convinced of my choice, I had been coming for years where I have not played A lot and I wanted to play. When I got the call from Inter I was proud and I didn’t think twice about accepting, a wonderful path last year ended with the Scudetto. Playing continuously. Too polite? Cer co to be myself in every situation, on and off the pitch, this is me and I’m proud of it. We have to go out on the pitch as concentrated as we did on Sunday evening against a difficult opponent with the right attitude. We have an extra year of experience and awareness, we need to stay humble and focused. “