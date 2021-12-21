Inzaghi wants to match Conte and surpass Mou

The Nerazzurri, already winter champions, aim to close the first round with 46 points

Conquered the title of winter champion with one day in advance, an event that had not occurred since the treble with José Mourinho in the 2009-10 season, Inter he has no intention of stopping and in the last home round of the year hunts for the three points with Torino to send yet another message to the competition. In case of victory Simone Inzaghi would equal the 46 points conquered by Antonio Conte in the 2019-2020 season, overcoming Mou (43 in 2008-09 and 45 the following).

Even if the road is still long and full of pitfalls, history tells us that Simone Inzaghi has a good slice of the Scudetto in his pocket, given that in only nine occasions in the three-point era, those who finished the group in front of everyone. first leg failed to reaffirm his leadership at the end of the championship.

The new coach aims straight to become the fourth coach in history capable of winning the Scudetto in the first year on the Inter bench, after Alfredo Foni, Giovanni Invernizzi (the only manager in Serie A history to have won as a substitute) and José Mourinho.

To get closer to the finish line, the first obstacle on the road is Juric’s Turin. The suspended Barella will be replaced by Vidal, ahead of Gagliardini. In defense Skriniar returns, at rest with Salernitana, while in attack the couple Dzeko-Lautaro is reformed, with Sanchez returning to the bench after the excellent tests with Cagliari and Friday in Salerno.