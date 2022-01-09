Inzaghi: “We just have to win. The other coaches? Now they talk, in October they said something else “

A match of pure suffering, of character and determination. Inter takes back the top of the championship

A match of pure suffering, of character and determination. Inter takes back the top of the league (with one game less than Milan) thanks to the 2-1 inflicted on Lazio. A contest fought until the last second, which the Nerazzurri defended tooth and nail, deserving the three points from San Siro. Simone Inzaghi can breathe. Here are his words to DAZN:

DESERVED VICTORY – “It was normal that we wanted to return with a win. It was not easy, we met a team that is very well on the pitch and that physically was always on the line. The victory is deserved, excellent return. Now we have a final to play in the best way in the game. our stadium. We have to prepare ourselves as best we can. “

COMPLIMENTS – “I am lucky to have important players. Those who play do well. I am very happy, we must continue like this, because the championship does not stop. Today all our antagonists have won, we cannot stop. We were returning against a team that he could have been more on the ball, since he had already played. But the boys were good, I complimented them. “

PRIDE – “The thing that makes me most proud? Everyone’s participation. Seeing Vidal and Gagliardini playing like this despite not having made many appearances from the start fills us with pride. Gagliardini gave a great demonstration tonight”.

LAUTARO – “Lautaro? There was a warning, but he played a great match, as did Sanchez. I needed to get back in the best way, the boys did very well in a match that was not easy”.

PRESSURE – “Do the other coaches insist that only we can lose him? On 22 October we were 7 points behind two teams and I heard him say much less. Now they say it again, thanks to the boys. After Lazio-Inter, however, I did not hear that we could only throw it away “.

SANCHEZ – “Sanchez? I arrived here at Inter and I haven’t had him for a month and a half. When he recovered from his injury, he tried to convince me in every training session. He’s a positive guy, he always does everything to the maximum. For us he is a great resource. They know I always have to choose, they would always like to play and I know it, I was a striker. But he is a great resource. “

LAZIO – “You all know what Lazio represents for me. It was my life, it raised me. It can never be a match like any other. But for what Inter are giving me I was very keen to win tonight.”

