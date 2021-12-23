Inzaghi’s Inter is truly a battleship

The Nerazzurri coach pungent after the victory against Turin: the numbers reward his great work

Easy to say now, yes definitely easy. Now. AND Simone Inzaghi is right to underline this truth: Inter now moves like a battleship, but so it is thanks to the great work done in recent months. He is right because due credit must be given to his team, to his interpreters, but his own work must not be overshadowed. A daily practice – made up of dedication, competence, knowledge and lightness – who erased the legacy of summer doubts (of some at least) and handed over to the championship a group that is defending as best it could not the shield sewn on the chest. At the halfway point, Inter leads with 46 points, 4 more than Milan, 7 more than Napoli, 8 more than Atalanta, 12 more than Juve. The lightning-fast acceleration starting from that November 21 when the 3-2 at Napoli then leaders started the row of seven victories that led her to close 2021 as a winter champion.

The 46 points are the result of a roadmap made by 14 wins, 4 draws and one defeat, 49 goals scored (best attack) and 15 conceded (second best defense behind Napoli). But what is striking, as we said, is the extraordinary acceleration of the last month with the seven consecutive victories sealed yesterday with the success against Turin: 21 points with, with the last 18 won without conceding a goal (Handanovic has been undefeated for over 550 minutes) and 17 scored. Numbers that close a year enriched by statistics all with the plus sign, in the name of perfect continuity between Conte’s Inter and the equally overbearing Inter of Inzaghi. Some examples. In 2021, Inter won 32 league games: in the history of Serie A only Juve in 2016 with 33 victories had achieved more successes in a single calendar year. At home, at San Siro, 19 statements arrived, the third best result ever behind Juventus in 2016 and Turin in 1949, both at 20. And if in the first round the goals scored are 49 (in the last 60 years only one other team – l ‘Atalanta in 19/20 – had gone so far), in the calendar year the goals are even 104: only Milan in 1950 (120) and 1949 (105) and Torino in 1948 (114) and 1947 (111) did better in the top flight in a single calendar year. In short, returning to the initial consideration, battleship numbers. The one built (well) in the summer, even among the perplexities of some but with the confidence of those who wanted it and then shaped it day after day. And today this must be recognized, with an applause to Simone Inzaghi capable of making apparently easy what was actually tremendously complicated. With the power of serenity.