Inzaghi’s press conference

Bologna-Inter: Inzaghi at the press conference

“A complicated challenge awaits us. Bologna won 3-0 in Sassuolo on a field that is anything but simple. We know the value of the opponent and the coach. We will have to play an important match.”

Inzaghi on the difficulties linked to Covid

“I think it is an atmosphere of uncertainty that is not good for football because it is difficult to prepare for matches but we know that tomorrow we will go to Bologna. We have three positives, Bologna has eight. There are the authorities who decide, both Mihajlovic and I know that until the kick-off you have to be ready for changes of men and strategy. In two years it has happened often, it is not good for football but it involves all the teams and as we have been told for the Super Cup the authorities decide. in time, no problem “.

Inzaghi on the moment of Inter

“I think it must be a stimulus to have won the title in winter, even if it doesn’t count but we are pleased to be in the lead. The appreciation and judgments must be a stimulus, knowing that the opponents will do everything to put us in difficulty.”

Inzaghi on Lukaku

“I don’t want to talk about it, it’s not something of my competence. I can only say that Lukaku is a great player who has had two extraordinary years here at Inter, who spent 10 days with me working in the best possible way. Now he plays. in another team and I hope it will be very useful. I am sure of it because he is a top player who shifts the balance of a team. “

Inzaghi on the Inter market

“We await the arrival of our president in Milan. We are fortunate to have Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin working in one direction. We are watching but we are also focused on close engagements on the pitch.”