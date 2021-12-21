Inzaghi’s press conference

Inzaghi on the moment of Inter

“I am very satisfied with our path so far. We are happy but we must continue like this and have the incentives to do well in the second half of the season as well.”

Inzaghi on Inter’s goals

“The guys are very involved in the project and, despite the many close matches, we are doing very well. Now we will have to confirm ourselves as the months go by and continue to do well. Inter are in line with what were the goals of the club and I’m happy because the team is doing very well. The opponents are very strong and we will have to be ready in the coming months. “

Inzaghi on Inter-Torino

“There are still 20 games to go until the end of the championship and we want to do well. In any case, we are now focused on tomorrow’s match against Torino because it is a healthy and very well organized team. Juric has many quality players at his disposal and yes. he is a coach that I respect very much because he has excellent ideas. “

Inzaghi on Inter-Liverpool

“There is still a long way to go before the match against Liverpool in the Champions League. We hope to get there in the best way and without suspensions and injuries so that we can play to the fullest.”