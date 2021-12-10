IOC excludes boxing from the Olympics!

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – In compliance with the limit of the 28 disciplines and the 10,500 participating athletes, the IOC Executive in Lausanne has drawn up the program relating to Los Angeles Olympics of 2028. Outside boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting, inside surfing, skateboarding and climbing . The decision will be ratified during the 139th session of the Executive, on January 31, 2022, a few days before the start of the Beijing Winter Games. Subsequently, the Olympic Committee issued a note with the list of the 28 admitted sports and the related international federations, specifying that it remains open for the excluded disciplines “a path to potentially be included“, even if the decision will be taken only in 2023, provided that, as an indispensable condition,”address the concerns outlined by the organization“.

Bach on the exclusions of boxing, weightlifting and pentathlon

For what concern boxing, defined by IOC president Thomas Bach “a problem child“, remains the question linked to Aiba, commissioned by the organization and which will have to “demonstrate that they have successfully addressed concerns relating to governance, financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its arbitration and judgment processes“. It would be the second absence of boxing since the 1904 Games: the other case dates back to Stockholm 1912, banned in Sweden as it is considered a violent sport. weightlifting and its worldwide body, the Iwf, “its future leadership will need to demonstrate its actual transition to compliance and a real change in culture. Also, they have to successfully address the historical impact of doping in this sport“. For the modern pentathlon, on the other hand, the renounces the riding test, after the Tokyo case of mistreatment of a horse: “The pentathlon will have to replace this test and revise its format, cutting costs“.

Bach on the World Cup every two years

IOC president Thomas Bach then shot a dig at Fifa and at the idea of ​​organizing the World Cup every two years: “They never talked to us about it, but if this were the case it would ‘collide’ with the Games starting from 2028. In this case we should carefully examine the consequences“.