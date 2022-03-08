Iodine and nuclear attacks, how prophylaxis works and how the thyroid works when it is taken

Iodoprophylaxis: what does it mean and does it make sense to do it regardless? The shortage of iodine it is a problem for this reason there is already iodoprophylaxis which is used to take iodine. In fact, iodine prophylaxis is already recommended. The iodized saltwhich is not a drug but simple salt with physiological quantities of iodine, it adds iodine to the diet and complements its deficiency. It is also an effective intervention measure for the protection of the thyroid that inhibits or reduces the absorption of radioactive iodine, in sensitive groups of the population. There is talk of iodine prophylaxis, therefore, as a shield against radioactive iodine released by a nuclear attack. The Higher Institute of Health urges people not to use “do-it-yourself” drugs, therapies and prophylaxis. At the moment it is only recommended the use of iodized salt as a strategy to combat iodine deficiency, responsible for various pathologies such as goiter, congenital hypothyroidism. In fact, today it is recommended to consume 5 grams of iodized salt per day which is equivalent to eating a portion of fish.

It becomes relevant to talk about it now because taking iodized salt also protects against ionizing radiations.

Ionizing radiation, what are they?

Ionizing radiations are electromagnetic particles and waves with a high energy content, capable of breaking the atomic bonds of the impacted body and electrically charging neutral atoms and molecules – with an equal number of protons and electrons – ionizing them. It is the radiation to which you are exposed when you come into contact with radioactive material. «The 30 years of studies at the Ramazzini Institute have helped to demonstrate the very powerful carcinogenic effects of ionizing radiation, such as that resulting from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Another accident of that kind could cause tens of thousands of cancers across the European continent, especially among children“. This is the comment by Daniele Mandrioli, director of the Cesare Maltoni Cancer Research Center of the Ramazzini Institute, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the attacks of Putin’s army in Chernobyl and the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which plunged Europe into the nightmare of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Following the disaster of Chernobyl in 1986 the Ramazzini Institute conducted a series of studies on the carcinogenic effects of ionizing radiation. The first results of the long-term experimental studies showed immediately important carcinogenic effects even at the lowest doses studied in rats. These were doses similar or often lower than those absorbed by the general population in the contaminated areas. According to the United Nations, over 5 million people still live in areas contaminated by radiation from the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The World Health Organization has estimated that over 40,000 cancer cases are expected by 2065 due to the accident, of which over 16,000 cases are expected in Europe outside the contaminated areas. By the end of this year, the results of the experiments on comparing the effects between fractional ionizing radiation (exposures to lower doses, but repeated over time, similar to the use made for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes) and radiation administered in a single exposure (exposure scenario more similar to what happens during nuclear disasters). The Ramazzini Institute expresses full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, already victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Iodine, what it is and why it is important

Iodine belongs to the category of essential micronutrients. It is present in the human body in small quantities (15-20 mg) and is concentrated almost exclusively in the thyroid, the endocrine gland at the base of the neck. The thyroid is responsible for the production of hormones: thyroxine or T4 and triiodothyronine or T3, which contain iodine in their chemical structure. These hormones regulate numerous metabolic processes in most cells and carry out a very important role in the early stages of growth and in the development of various organs, especially the brain.

To ensure adequate thyroid function and the right production of thyroid hormones it is necessary that in any age group, the right amount of iodine equal to 150 micrograms per day is taken daily, except for pregnant and lactating women who must take 250 micrograms per day to ensure normal development of the baby.

If there is radiation exposure, the National Plan for the management of radiological and nuclear emergencies provides for the intake of iodine. “The optimal period of administration of stable iodine is less than 24 hours before and up to two hours after the expected start of exposure – reads the draft – It is still reasonable to administer stable iodine up to eight hours after the estimated start. of the exhibition. It should be noted that administering stable iodine after 24 hours after exposure can cause more harm than good (extending the biological half-life of radioactive iodine that has already accumulated in the thyroid). The measure of iodoprophylaxis is therefore foreseen for the age groups 0-17 years, 18-40 years and for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The Minister of Health may decide to activate the procedures for the distribution of stable iodine in the areas concerned “.

No to iodine pills: it’s dangerous

Iodine in pills is a medicine that “must be taken on the advice of the health authorities, as it is not risk-free in itself. In addition to being able to cause gastrointestinal or skin problems, usually minor, it can lead to autoimmune thyroiditis, especially if you take a higher dosage than expected or if you have existing thyroid disease. In children it can cause hypothyroidism which, if left untreated, can lead to cognitive problems. ‘ It is the clarification that the virologist Roberto Burionia lecturer at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, spreads via social networks by posting an intervention on the subject published on ‘Medical Facts’, a scientific dissemination portal he founded.

“A few days ago – he recalls – the news that in some countries, following the fear triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people are rushing to buy iodine pills in the hope that they will be useful as protection in case of conflict nuclear”. A race that, on the basis of several reports, seems to have started in Italy as well. But what is it based on? «The iodine pills – explains the article – serve to protect the thyroid in case of exposure to radioactive iodine. A nuclear accident, such as Chernobyl in 1986 or Fukushima in 2011, can cause its emission (eg iodine-131). Breathing it is dangerous to health and the most obvious risk is thyroid cancer“. «The thyroid is» in fact a gland «a major user of iodine: it uses it to produce thyroid hormones. To do its job it has to absorb this element. The problem, however, is that it cannot distinguish: in the presence of radioactive iodine, it will absorb it in the same way as non-radioactive iodine. Taking tablets containing high amounts of non-radioactive iodine before being exposed to radioactive iodine causes the thyroid to take it and saturates its ability to absorb more: it “fills up with good iodine”, so that it is no longer in able to absorb the radioactive one “. However, the drug should only be taken based on health care indications if necessary. “The intake of iodine, moreover – it is specified – only protects the thyroid gland and only from radioactive iodine: it does not protect the other organs of our body or from other types of radioactive isotopeswhich could also be produced in the event of a nuclear disaster ”.