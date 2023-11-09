Ionis Reports Positive Two-Year Results from Open-Label Phase 2 Extension Study of Donidalorsen in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema

Continuous treatment for two years with donidalorsen demonstrated a sustained reduction in hereditary angioedema attacks and improved quality of life.

Donidalorsen recently received orphan drug designation in the US.

Top-line results from phase 3 expected in the first half of 2024

CARLSBAD, California., November 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced positive results from an ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension (OLE) study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its investigational prophylactic medication, donidalorsen, in patients with hereditary angioedema. (HAE), a rare and potentially fatal genetic disease. Over the two years, patients treated with donidalorsen by subcutaneous injection showed an overall sustained mean reduction in HAE attack rates of 96% from baseline, from 2.70 to 0.06 attacks per month, across all treatment groups. dosage. Additionally, all patients treated with donidalorsen reported a clinically significant improvement in quality of life as measured by the Angioedema Quality of Life Questionnaire (AE-QoL) over two years. Treatment with donidalorsen was well tolerated in the studies and there were no serious adverse events.

“Hereditary angioedema is a major healthcare challenge for which there is an ongoing need for sustained, long-term prophylactic treatment that offers patients significant efficacy and tolerability that is easy to use,” he said. Richard S. Geary, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief development officer at Ionis. “We are very encouraged by the demonstrated safety, efficacy and quality of life profile of donidalorsen. The two-year OLE results further support donidalorsen as a potentially compelling prophylactic treatment option for patients with hereditary angioedema. We look forward to informing the pivotal phase “top-line 3 results in the first half of next year.”

After the 13-week blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study, patients were eligible to enroll in the OLE study. Of the 20 participants in the phase 2 study, 17 entered the OLE study and received a 13-week fixed dosing period in which they received 80 mg of donidalorsen every four weeks. From week 17 to two years, patients entered a flexible dosing period in which they received donidalorsen 80 mg every four weeks, 80 mg every eight weeks, or 100 mg every four weeks.

In a subset analysis also presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, 62.5% of patients receiving donidalorsen 80 mg every eight weeks remained attack-free over the two-week period. years and had a sustained average reduction. in HAE attack rates of 83% from baseline.

Injection site discoloration (IS) and IS reaction were the only study drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported in more than one patient (n = 2, 11.8% each). No serious adverse events were reported in the OLE study and no TEAEs led to study discontinuation.

Poster presentations on the phase 2 open-label extension study and the eight-week dosing group subanalysis are available at ACAAI. website .

About the Phase 2 Open Label Extension Study

An open-label extension study of donidalorsen in up to 24 participants, aged 18 years and older, with hereditary angioedema (HAE) type 1 and type 2.

The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of an extended dose of donidalorsen administered subcutaneously (SC), with 80 mg every four to eight weeks and 100 mg every four weeks.

Additional information about the Phase 2 open-label extension study (NCT04307381) can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

HAE is a rare, life-threatening genetic disease characterized by unpredictable and often severe inflammation of the skin, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, upper respiratory system, face, and throat, which can be life-threatening. 1-5 .

. HAE is estimated to affect more than 20,000 patients in the US and Europe 6 .

. In the US, doctors frequently use prophylactic treatment approaches to prevent and reduce the severity of HAE attacks in patients.

About Donidalorsen

Donidalorsen is an investigational product. THERE Ghent- c onjugated TO Ntisense (LICA) drug designed to target the prekallikrein or PKK pathway.

Ghent- onjugated Ntisense (LICA) drug designed to target the prekallikrein or PKK pathway. PKK plays an important role in the activation of inflammatory mediators associated with acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

To reduce PKK production, donidalorsen could be an effective prophylactic approach to prevent HAE attacks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been a leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care. Ionis currently has four marketed drugs and a promising pipeline of late-stage products highlighted by cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision to become a leader in genetic medicine, using a multi-platform approach to discover, develop and deliver therapies that transform lives.

