Ior, Cipriani and Tulli must pay 40 million euros – Politics

The conviction of the former directors of the IOR Paolo Cipriani and Massimo Tulli. The Court of Appeal fully recognized the reasons of the Institute for Works of Religion and sentenced Cipriani and Tulli – respectively former director and deputy director general of the ‘Vatican bank’ – to compensate him around 40 million euros. The IOR communicates it.

It was filed on January 18, 2022 the sentence by which the Vatican Court of Appeal wholly rejected the requests of the former director general and deputy director of the Institute and, fully confirming the sentence issued in the first instance against them, sentenced them to compensate the IOR for the damage they caused , which it cleared in euros 35.740.587 by way of emerging damage, as well as in euros 4,799,445 by way of loss of profit (therefore for a total of € 40,540,032, plus monetary devaluation and legal interest).

The Court has placed the court costs to be borne by the appellants, including those relating to the first degree. The judgment concerns the ‘bad gesture’ with which Paolo Cipriani and Massimo Tulli arranged some investments of the Institute between 2010 and 2013, and which immediately proved to be harmful as they are problematic and, in several cases, also illegitimate and subject to criminal proceedings.

“The judgment follows one profound work of renewal and transformation of the Institute in implementation of the important reforms of the Vatican financial sector and of the Holy See – underlines the IOR -, thanks to which the Institute was able to identify the abuses committed against it and defend its patrimony, which is the patrimony of the Church “. the first of its kind within the Vatican City State, which served as a forerunner to other similar cases, still ongoing.