iOS 15.2 available, Apple reveals the news of the operating system – Nerd4.life

Apple He released iOS 15.2, the latest version of the operating system iPhone, full of interesting Announcements. At the same time, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1 also arrived.

Among the new features of iOS 15.2 we find the support of Apple Music Voice Plan, the plan from 4.99 euros per month only for voice commands, as well as the privacy report for apps, which allows you to control software activities from a specific item included in the Settings.

The Messages app now includes security settings that allow you to receive messages notices in the event that their children under 13 send or receive photos that contain nudity, and similarly searches via Siri, Spotlight and Safari have been modified to provide better indications regarding online safety.

Other notable innovations include a button in the camera app of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that manually activates macro mode, as well as an option for “heir contact” that allows you to leave your digital legacy to a designated person .

Finally, the city maps of the Maps app have been improved, with new details within supported areas, and added some extra features related to sending e-mails and location of the phone.