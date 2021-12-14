iOS 15.2, the digital legacy arrives on the iPhone: how to activate it – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

With the new operating system update, users will be able to indicate Heir contacts to whom they can provide access to their information after their death. The Apple Music Voice plan and the app privacy report are also on the way

It had been announced as one of the great new features of the iOS 15 operating system, the official activation on the iPhone comes for with the iOS 15.2 update, downloadable from December 14th. Let’s talk aboutdigital inheritance, a necessary feature now both on devices and on the accounts of the main social platforms. Why? For give our loved ones access to our information – our data – after our death. An enormous wealth, a large slice of our life, which otherwise risks being lost.

We speak here in particular of theiCloud account, that is all the information saved by the user through backups in the Apple “cloud” or a direct upload. Photos, videos, contacts, notes, apps and accounts. From today, for those who use an iPhone, it will be possible make a “will”. Which is also active on iPad and Mac with the iPadOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1 updates. It is a function to entrust all this data to a chosen person. As? The digital inheritance appears in the smartphone settings. To activate it, click on your name, then “Password and security”, then “Contact Heir”.

Through the function you can give access to your iCloud profile to a selected number of trusted contacts through a key, a QR code that is sent to whoever we have elected as digital heir and which will be activated only after our death. Apple will ask for legal proof of death, a death certificate. Apple – reads the support page – examines the requests of heir contacts and allows them to access Apple account data only after verifying this information. When access is approved, the heir contact receives a special Apple ID to set up and use to log into your account. The Apple ID and associated password will stop working and the Activation Lock will be removed from all devices that use the Apple ID. In addition, it is specified that the data will be accessible to the heir contact for three years, after which they will be deleted. It should be noted, again, that we are talking about the data saved in iCloud. To get what’s left on the physical device, the iPhone or the iPad so to speak, you need the unlock code. Otherwise it will be lost.

Apple had so far taken the most difficult path. If a family wanted to get back the data of a missing relative they had to go to a judge. Only in the face of a sentence, he would have sold the iCloud account. So it was, for example, in a recent case in Italy. That of a couple of parents from Milan who wanted to get back the photos and videos that their son Carlo Costanza, who died in a car accident, had saved on his iPhone (which was destroyed). Only thanks to an emergency procedure were they able, last February, to a get the boy’s digital memories. From now on, the procedure will be easier for Apple users. Which is not the only company to have thought of testamentary solutions. Google gives you the possibility to decide after how long your profiles can be considered inactive and therefore how to proceed: whether to delete them or allow selected contacts to inherit their content. While, moving on to social networks, Facebook created the function to elect an heir account that will be able to transform our account into a commemorative profile after our death.

The iOS 15.2 update includes other innovations beyond the digital heritage. The new subscription arrives – cheaper, costs 4.99 euros – Apple Music Voice, which allows you to access Apple Music songs but only through your voice, then asking Siri to play them. A subscription designed especially to be used with the newly arrived device, the smart speaker HomePod mini. Then there is an important innovation in terms of privacy: Apple now offers the possibility of monitor the “behavior” of applications And how they use the data we have given them access to. By activating the function in the settings, we will be able to see if you really need to activate the microphone or geolocation. And how this information is used.