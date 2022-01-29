iOS 15.4, the iPhone that is unlocked with a mask, emojis and other upcoming news – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The beta version of the iOS 14.5 update has been released. The facial recognition system will analyze the area around the face to activate the smartphone

After almost two years of pandemic, the presence of masks still makes facial recognition difficult to unlock the smartphone. Apple is trying to make major strides with the beta version of iOS 15.4 which has its own functionality to allow you to activate the iPhone even when you are wearing the personal protective equipment. The technology will work even with the face partially covered because it goes to recognize the area around the eyes.

This will be introduced in the settings the new entry Use Face ID with face mask that to request a new scan of your face. No problem for those who wear glasses as there is an additional dedicated item. Recognition, on the other hand, does not work in the case of sunglasses. The new option will not be for everyone: according to MacRumors it should be present on the most recent iPhones, that is, from 12 upwards.

Unlocking the smartphone while wearing the mask not an absolute novelty for Cupertino. A first step had already been taken a year ago when after a test period a similar feature was released, which required a passage through Apple Watch to allow you to unlock the iPhone without having to enter any code. The Apple had then tried to tackle the problem in the past with iOS 13.5: when the Face ID perceived the presence of the mask, and was unable to identify the face, it immediately offered the user the possibility of unlocking through the access code.

But the new beta also leaves room for lighter innovations, so to speak. in fact expected the introduction of dozens of new emojis. Among the most interesting is a pregnant man, two hands joined in the shape of a heart, a chest plate and some beans. There can also be new faces including the one that melts and the worried one that peeks into your hands while covering your eyes.

The great fans of the Apple universe can now also try their hand at using the Universal Control unveiled last June and now present in the first beta versions of macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4. Thanks to this useful feature, the user can use a mouse or keyboard connected to the Mac to control the iPad as well, also carrying an image from one device to another. But the option also applies in reverse, for example in the case of a Magic Keybord connected to the iPad and used to move the cursor on the Mac desktop.