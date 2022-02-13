IOS 15.4 update full of surprises for iPhone

While Apple iPhone users enjoy the stable version of iOS 15.3, the various Betas of iOS 15.4 are already available to customers and have reached version number two. In fact, the latter has already arrived on the devices of some users and brings with it some news.

Surely the novelties of the iOS 15.4.2 beta are lower than those that had been brought by the first version, and it was also quite predictable that this would be the case, since the great round of innovations obviously came with the first version, while the second it serves to “fix the shot”.

And so here come some new features with version 2 of iOS 15.4 along with the improvement of some functions already presented. Let’s see which ones.

Tap to Pay and Face ID with mask among the most anticipated features

Obviously the most awaited and desired function is that relating to unlocking the phone via Face ID with mask on the face. In fact, it is true that the smartphone needs eye contact to be able to recognize a face, but it is also true that it is only necessary to frame the eyes well and with the new function you will only have to look at a specific point on the screen to be able to unlock the phone. even with the mask.

The second feature introduced by iOS 15.4 beta 2 is the one called Tap to Pay. This feature, whose support comes with the second beta of iOS 15.4, can serve merchants to use iPhone as if it were a POS and accept payments via Apple Pay and also via credit or debit cards thanks to the technology. NFC.

In the beta 2 of iOS 15.4 there would also be talk of the upcoming launch of a function that allows you to save digital documents such as driving licenses and credit cards in the app Wallet. A new feature that will be limited to the United States and which in this beta will see the introduction of the “Find out when your digital document is ready to use and receive important updates on your ID“.

It also appears that Apple is adding support for Captive Wifi networks on HomePodand that fixes a bug that allowed Siri to share recordings even when the user had already disabled permissions.

In the context of the Feed in the News application, this function is also not available in Italy, but there will be the section “Manage my sporting events”, which provides further evidence that Apple is planning to deliver more sports-related news. The public beta 2 of iOS 15.4 will be available in the next few days.