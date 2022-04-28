iOS 15.5 could be hinting at the launch of iMessage on Android

Share

A phrase extracted from the code of the latest iOS 15.5 beta gives us clues about the possible arrival of iMessage on Android.

The last beta of iOS 15.5 has been able confirm the future arrival of iMessage on Android. For years there have been rumors about the possible arrival of Apple’s messaging app on Android, something that Apple has acknowledged having worked on, however it has never happened. Developer Steve Moser has noticed a phrase change that may give us clues to the future.

As discovered in the iOS 15.5 beta 3 code, Apple has changed the phrase “people using an Apple device” to “contacts using iMessage”. iMessage is available exclusively on Apple devices, so the first sentence made sense. Now after the change, it seems to sense that iMessage could reach non-Apple devices.

iOS 15.4 Beta 3 changes 🧵: This update mostly contains small text changes. Apple changed “people who are using an Apple device” to “contacts who are using iMessage”. Minor change or could it be related to recent EU regulation? iMessage coming to Android? pic.twitter.com/xoKqT8UaUv — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 26, 2022

Will iMessage come to Android?

There has been much controversy over the difference that Apple makes in iMessage between blue messages, sent from an Apple device, and green messages, sent from an Android terminal. However, the recent regulations that Europe is preparing could force Apple to make iMessage compatible with other platforms messaging.

In this case, It would make sense for Apple to release a version of iMessage for Android. If the app has to be compatible with the rest of the smaller messaging apps, it doesn’t make much sense to keep it exclusively on Apple devices.

Google doesn’t want iMessage on Android, wants Apple to adopt RCS

For now It is just a sentence extracted from the code of the latest beta of iOS 15.5, so it is far from confirmed. However, it is curious that Apple has decided to change it just now that it seems that Europe can force major changes. We will see what happens in the future.

