iOS 15 closes its news faucet. The next big beta will be iOS 16 at WWDC 2022

The last beta of iOS 15 was the RC of iOS 15.4, which arrived on March 17. with this version all the news that Apple announced finished arriving for operating systems at WWDC 2021. In this context, do new betas make sense? Does attention already jump to iOS 16? Let’s talk about all of it.

All attention on WWDC 2022 and iOS 16

There are just two months left for WWDC 2022. It is true that we do not have the officially confirmed date, but June 6 presents himself as an excellent candidate. In just two months, Apple will introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16.

A whole deployment of operating systems, each of which should come with plenty of new features. We do not know completely what they may be, beyond assuming the arrival of interactive widgets to the different systems, but we know something is coming.

Upgrading to a major version of an operating system is quite a task. If we already talk about five different operating systems, although related, the dedication required goes from high to enormous. For this reason, the different operating system development teams within Apple they must have been working on the new versions for some time.

Now that all the novelties presented at WWDC 2021 are now available, attention shifts to iOS 16and WWDC 2022, but this does not mean that we will not see another beta of iOS 15.

The betas go beyond the news, they also serve for corrections and improvements





As we have just explained, the attention of the Apple Park software engineering team must have shifted to new operating systems months ago. The new functions, changes in the design and, in general, important news are already reserved for iOS 16 and macOS 13but this does not mean the end of the iOS 15 betas.

Keep in mind that although the new operating systems are released in June, their availability is only for developers. Official availability is reserved for the fall, with the launch of the iPhone 14 and new devices. So if bugs are discovered or improvements need to be made in iOS 15, even after the release and start of the iOS 16 beta cycle, we will continue to see betas.

It might seem that after presenting a version 15.4.1, which by the way has been released without prior beta, Apple could choose to update the system without going through the testing cycle, although it seems unlikely. The number of devices running iOS (iOS only) in the world now exceeds 1.5 billion. An error affecting only 0.01% of devices represent 150,000 people.

With this in mind, Apple takes a lot of precautions to avoid any bugs. One of them is test all new updates in a beta phaseEven if it’s just one version. In addition, the distribution of automatic updates is carried out in an escalated way, just so that any errors can be detected.

With everything that we have just exposed, and waiting for a new beta version to appear today, Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m., it is expected that the development of iOS 15 will continue both in beta and in new versions, although at a slower pace. Recall that iOS 14 reached version 14.8 shortly before the launch of the iPhone 13. Yes, the news should be reserved for iOS 16, but iOS 15 has software for a while.