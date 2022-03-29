iOS 16, hardware and dates, this we expect from this year’s developer conference

We are fast approaching this year’s global developer conference. A WWDC that promises the most interesting news both in software, as usual, and in hardware, according to some rumours. let’s review all we know and hope from WWDC22.

software, software, software

The first thing we have to talk about when thinking about WWDC22 is software. In this event, specifically in its opening keynote, Apple will introduce us to all the new operating systems. We are talking about iOS and iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16 and macOS 13. After the presentation we hope that Apple will release the first beta versions, only for developers.

After two weeks to a month of exclusivity for those enrolled in the developer program, the betas should reach the public channelso more people will be able to test the new features, more stable thanks to the first feedback.

In terms of news, the truth is that we know very little. Since this is a development that takes place directly in the Apple Park and exclusively, it is rare that we see leaks. Even so, some rumours/inferences point to the arrival of interactive widgets to different operating systems. As for compatibility, we expect that iOS 16 can be installed on iPhone 7 and later.

Maybe some hardware and a blended modality





In addition to the software we expect to see some piece of hardware. The truth is that the rumors do not seem to agree on which one, but we would be talking about some Mac for the most professional users. It could be the Mac Pro, it could be the evolution of the Studio Display, or it could be nothing, as Apple could decide to present the latest hardware at a dedicated event.

Another question that remains in the air is the modality of the event. We have already had two virtual WWDCs and the success of this modality is clear. WWDC always generates a lot of interest among developers, in online mode have been able to participate as many as have wished and from anywhere in the world. Still, WWDC is a place and time to build professional relationships, and nothing replaces a face-to-face to do so.

It is possible that this year Apple holds a hybrid WWDC, perhaps with an initial face-to-face event or with a reduced capacity while maintaining the entire structure online. The invitations to the WWDC, which could arrive this week, should give us more information about it.

An inaugural event, followed by a week of news





The last thing we have left to talk about WWDC is its calendar. Traditionally, this event has taken place during the first or second week of June. Week begins with the inaugural conferencewhich takes place on Monday at 10 a.m. local time.

Followed by other important conferences, such as the state of the platforms, and the release of all beta versions, they begin four days of conferences, workshops, question sessionsdedicated developer support from Apple teams, and much more.

Thus, looking at the calendar, this year’s WWDC could take place in the week of June 6 or also in the 13. It is true that Apple’s plans and calendars could change, but following the pattern of previous years, this is how much we can deduce while we wait for the invitations.