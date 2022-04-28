iOS 16 may have iCloud Private Relay encryption as standard for everyone

The defense of privacy is one of the best assets of iOS, and in Cupertino they will continue to squeeze it in the future. The DigiDay medium has stated from “some sources” that iOS 16 will add more features to iCloud Private Relay, adding more data protection to the service. So much so that it could even be activated by default.

Everything encrypted, even app traffic

As of today, iCloud Private Relay is reserved for iCloud+ subscribers who are primarily looking to increase cloud storage for their data. But this change in iOS 16 would extend Private Relay capabilities to all users, and beyond encrypting Safari and Mail traffic.

The idea is that we could see Apple turning on that encryption by default on all app traffic, which would mean even more privacy and pretty bad news for apps that rely on using that data for revenue. I would not be surprised to see complaints and campaigns against the main social networks for this.

But then what would happen to Private Relay? Digiday does not give details of that, but perhaps Apple reserves some features for users on an extended iCloud plan. Extras such as being able to create several emails to hide the main one do not have to be something “standard”, but normalizing traffic encryption as a base thing for all users can be a very interesting gesture.

We will be able to confirm or deny this on June 6, the day on which the key note of WWDC 2022 is broadcast and lists all the news that is prepared for iOS 16. At the moment the leaks about the system are still scarce but we should see more leaks as the date approaches.