iOS 18.3 fixes a frustrating glitch in one of the most-used apps on your iPhone

As is customary, alongside introducing some new features, Apple leverages its major updates to fix various bugs or issues found in previous versions. Some of these are glitches you might barely notice; others, however, can be a real headache. Specifically, the latest version that has arrived on the iPhone: iOS 18.3, addresses a very annoying error that affected one of the applications you likely use the most.

a recurring issue in an essential app

This glitch has been present in earlier versions and affects a specific app known for its functionality. In fact, Apple revamped this application in iOS 18, and since then users have noticed that while it has improved in features, the bug at times could become a genuine nuisance. The app in question is Calculator.

Curiously, many users believed that the error in the iPhone Calculator app was not an actual bug but rather a feature removal by Apple. Now, with iOS 18.3, we know it indeed was an issue.

the nature of the calculator glitch

Prior to iOS 18.3, the error lay in the application’s inability to allow repeated operations by pressing the equal button again. In simpler terms, previously it was possible to repeat an operation by clicking twice on this key. For example:

If you added 10+2 and pressed ‘=’, it would display 12 as a result;

Pressing ‘=’ again would repeat the same addition but with the last result (meaning 12+2).

ios 18.3 ends the vexing calculator error

Now with iOS 18.3, this functionality has returned, allowing users to once again press the equal icon to repeat operations with updated figures. iOS 18.3 is available for iPhone Xr onwards and arrives with other changes beyond fixing the calculator bug.

additional enhancements in ios 18.3

One significant change is the default activation of Apple Intelligence features. Users no longer need to enable AI functions from system settings manually.

Moreover, Apple has slightly adjusted how artificial intelligence notification summaries are presented; summaries from entertainment and communication apps are no longer shown following complaints regarding their improper function.