iOS: what to do if the front camera of your iPhone does not work | Apple | Smartphones | Technology | Tutorials | nnda | nnni | | DATA

Despite the fact that the materials with which iPhones are manufactured are increasingly resistant, we are not free from any unforeseen event that causes a fall in our equipment and affects the operation of the smartphone.

The CCM.net portal thought of users who have come across the surprise that the front camera does not work and gave a series of recommendations to solve this error:

If the device’s lens won’t open, or the screen goes black, check that the iPhone case or cover isn’t blocking the camera

If the problem continues, close the app and reopen it

In case the rear camera is working, but the front camera is not, restart your device.

You may have installed some beta version of iOS, restore your iPhone with the last backup you made in order to eliminate the bug that is causing this error.

Finally, restore your computer to the initial configuration, as if it had left the factory. Many backups are made when the bug or error is present in the system.

With these procedures we can recover the operation of the camera, immediately. If despite everything done, the fault persists, it is best to go to the technical service authorized by Apple so that they can solve the problem.

