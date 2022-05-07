Iov and Eastern Veneto in first place

VENICE – It is theUlss 4 of eastern Veneto the local social and health unit of Veneto to have worked better in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, when there was a total lockdown and departments began to be closed and non-urgent services suspended. The lowest grade goes, however, to Ulss 8 Berica. The best report card, however, was given by the Venetian Oncology Institute.

This is what emerges from the report cards to the Ulss and to the Health Authorities valid for the purpose of evaluating the objectives assigned to general directors for 2020. Scores and report cards are contained in the resolution of the Veneto regional council (number 511 of May 3) which reports both the assessments of Palazzo Balbi and the Conference of Mayors and the Fifth Health Commission.

The data that emerges is that the politicians, both in the council and in the regional council, were all tight-handed: the council could assign up to 60 points, but over 56.05 (precisely for the Eastern Ulss 4 Veneto) is not gone; ditto the Fifth commission which had 20 points available and stopped at 19.5. The local administrators were more well-disposed: the Conference of Mayors had 20 points available and gave their maximum to six out of nine Ulss (Marca Trevigiana, Serenissima, Eastern Veneto, Polesana, Berica, Scaligera).

The judgment of the Municipalities was not required for the hospitals, the Iov and Azienda Zero, precisely because these structures do not carry out social and health services in the area.

THE RANKING

As indicated in the table above, the ranking sees Ulss 4 Eastern Veneto in first place (95.55 points). Following: 2) Ulss 3 Serenissima (93.71), 3) Ulss 1 Dolomiti (93.13), 4) Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana (92.47), 5) Ulss 5 Polesana (91.95), 6) Ulss 6 Euganea (91.53), 7) Ulss 7 Pedemontana (89.62), 8) Ulss 9 Scaligera (89.60), 9) Ulss 8 Berica (88.86). As for the Companies, also in this case the regional council did not give anyone the maximum score (80), while in three cases out of four the Fifth commission gave the maximum score (20) with the only exception of Integrated university company of Verona. The final ranking is as follows: 1) Iov (98.47), 2) Hospital of Padua (97.22), 3) Azienda Zero (94.11), 4) Hospital of Verona (92.64).

The general managers are subject to annual assessment, with reference to the objectives assigned to them by the regional council and in relation to the company specifically managed, the council’s resolution reads with the relative report cards. The annual evaluation – it is then explained – refers to the guarantee of the essential levels of assistance (Lea) in compliance with budget constraints (under the responsibility of the Regional Council), with respect for regional planning (under the responsibility of the competent council commission) and with quality and effectiveness of the organization of social and health services on the territory of the Local Health Authorities (within the competence of the respective Conferences of Mayors).

THE SUM

Put together all the judgments – council, commission (where the Democratic Party with Anna Maria Bigon and Francesca Zottis abstained) and local administrators – the final report cards came out. The weighing – specifies the resolution – is used to evaluate the objectives assigned to the general managers for the year 2020. In any case, all promoted: for the year 2020, in addition to taking into account the emergency conditions and the objective organizational difficulties, it was it has been established that the health and functioning objectives of the services assigned to the general managers of the companies / institutes of the regional health service are considered satisfactorily achieved in the event that a total result of at least 70% is achieved, with reference to the totality of evaluations expressed by the various subjects involved in the procedure and the weight assigned to each subject.