IP address and WatchParty, what to know about the stop to dual users for each subscription – Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

The indiscretion on the farewell to the possibility of using the same account on two devices at the same time: what it means and how the other streaming services behave on the subject

For now still an indiscretion, only a No comment arrived from the person concerned but the storm has already broken out. It seems that Dazn is ready to eliminate the possibility of connecting simultaneously with two devices to the same account. News that has infuriated subscribers – many comments on social media – but also consumer associations. From Codacons to Aidacon, the complaints addressed to the Communications Authority are ready. Dazn exclusively broadcasts seven of the ten matches per day of Sere A e there are many – about 20 per cent – users who share their subscription. From mid December, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore writes, it will no longer be possible. What does it mean?

Two screens at the same time The question concerns the so-called concurrency, that is the possibility to see the content transmitted by a streaming service at the same time on two different devices with the same account. Two friends, two brothers, father and son can therefore hypothetically make a single subscription to Dazn today, connect from two different homes and enjoy the same game or two sporting events at the same time transmitted at the same time. And save money (today signing up for Dazn costs 29.99 euros per month). However, the possibility of pairing up to six devices would remain unchanged (the Smart TV, smartphone or tablet) to an account. Why this move, which will inevitably arouse criticism from many people? The motivation would be that of to fight piracy and in particular to stop those who share their users remotely, therefore paying half.

What if you have the same IP address? There is one important exception. The concurrency would remain available if the two devices used the same IP address. The Internet Protocol is a string of numbers separated by dots that uniquely identifies our device when it surfs the internet (public IP address). It is randomly assigned and connected to the network we are using. Our home wifi, corporate network, cellular network. If you want to find out what your IP address is, just connect to the site my-ip.eu. In practice it means that if two people connect to the same Dazn account with the same Wifi they will be able to continue to see the games at the same time. The idea of ​​preserving those who use the account in the family and at the same time opposing those who share it illegally with people who do not live together.

The Watch Party option There is also a lot of talk aboutWatch Party option, provided by Dazn for the use of a simultaneous content between 4 people who are in different houses. It is a service born on many streaming platforms during lockdown periods to give the possibility to enjoy a movie (or a game) together even from a distance. Allows you to synchronize streaming on different PCs – available only in the web version – to see the same thing all together. And comment on it via a webcam. The function can be a possible alternative to stopping the sharing of the account on two devices but there are strong limitations, due to the purpose for which it was created: you can see at the same time with three other people only the same event. And the event must be Live. So, to say, a Serie A match.

Change the rules Consumer associations have risen to the news of the possible farewell to concurrency on Dazn because that would mean change the rules of the service after the subscribers have signed the contract. Dazn arbitrarily modifies the contractual conditions, also in violation of the provisions of the Consumer Code and for this reason we will send a complaint to the Communications Authority so that they can monitor compliance with the contract, explained the president. Aidacon, Carlo Claps. Looking at terms of use on the Dazn site, effective from 1 June 2021, al point 8.3 is read The subscription entitles you to use the DAZN Service on up to two (2) devices at the same time. Pursuant to the previous Article 8.1.2, the user accepts that the login data are unique to him and cannot be shared with others. This data can be changed at any time by visiting our website and clicking on the “My Account” page. By changing the terms signed in the contract, if the company announces the effective farewell to two instead of one, it will have to communicate to the subscribers their possibility to exercise the right of withdrawal in 30 days. With subscription refund.

What other streaming giants do The problem of sharing subscriptions is not new in the world of streaming. And there are several proposals to overcome it. Spotify, for example, proposes the option Premium Family which allows you to create up to six accounts with a single subscription (which costs 15.99 euros per month against the 9.99 euros per month of the Base). And even here it was assumed at some point to ask the hypothetical members of the same family for geolocation to understand if they really lived together. Netflix instead it has different floors depending – among other things – on how many screens you want to see at the same time: 1 (Base at € 7.99), 2 (Standard at € 12.99) or 4 (premium at € 17.99). But even the company, which has become increasingly open to the condition of subscriptions, seems to be backtracking in the last period. In March, a new feature was announced to prevent this behavior, which until then had always accepted. After all, the damage is there. Sharing passwords, in the US alone, could cost the streaming industry a loss of approximately $ 25 billion annually, according to the analysis firm Magid.