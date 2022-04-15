Technology

iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021, which option is better?

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 24 6 minutes read

If you are thinking of buying a new iPad, it is likely that you will have doubts about which models to choose, if the new iPad Air 2022 or the iPadPro that Apple announced in 2021. Both tablets share many features, such as a flat-edged design with an aluminum back, up to 10 hours of battery life, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and most importantly; the M1 chip. However, the company’s two most powerful iPads also have key differences that can be crucial when choosing one device or another. Among them, the screen technology or the price. But, Which model is more worth it? We compare them.

One of the main reasons why you can choose between choosing an iPad Air or an iPad Pro is that they both have the same processor. Both include the M1 chip, a SoC designed by Apple and initially intended for Macs, but which has proven to perform extremely well on both tablets. The chip configuration is exactly the same in both cases, so the performance results are identical. With the exception, yes, of the variant of the iPad Pro 2021 with more storage, since its RAM memory grows to 16 GB, instead of 8 like the rest of the versions.

The battery, in fact, is also the same. This is, in part, due to processor optimization. Both the iPad Air 5 and the iPad Pro, therefore They have up to 10 hours of internet browsing with WiFi and 9 hours with mobile data.

Now, we begin to see the differences in the different memory settings. The iPad Air is available in 64 and 128 GB, while the iPad Pro has both versions and additional options of 256, 512 GB and 1 or 2 TB.

iPad Air 2022 iPad Pro 2021
Dimensions 24.76 (height) x 17.85 (width) x 0.61 (thickness) cm 24.76 (H) x 17.85 (W) x 0.59 cm
Screen 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina, 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution, 264 ppi, and 500 nits brightness 11-inch IPS Liquid Retina with a resolution of 2,388 by 1,668 pixels and 264 pp, brightness of 600 nits and ProMotion technology with 120 Hz
Processor M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU
RAM 8GB 8 GB (16 GB in versions with 1 or 2 TB of memory)
Storage 64 or 256GB 128, 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB
connectivity Wi-FI 6, model compatible with 5G networks, USB C, Bluetooth 5.0, MIMO, integrated GPS/GNSS Wi-FI 6, model compatible with 5G networks, USB C, Bluetooth 5.0, MIMO, integrated GPS/GNSS
Camera frontal Ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels and f / 2.4 with Centered Framing 12-megapixel f/2.4 TrueDeph camera with Center Frame
Camera major 12 megapixel wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture – 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture
– 10 megapixel ultra wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture
– LiDAR sensor
Battery Up to 10 hours of browsing on Wi-Fi and 9 hours on mobile networks Up to 10 hours of browsing on WiFi and up to 9 hours of browsing on mobile networks
Accessories Compatible with second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard (sold separately) Compatible with second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard (sold separately)
Others Touch ID on the side, iPadOS 15, stereo sound Face ID, iPadoS 15, quad speaker system, USB C Thunderbolt 3 port
Price From 679 euros From 879 euros

Differences on the screen

iPad Pro 2021 screen.

Where there are important differences is on the screen. To begin with, andl iPad Pro is available in two screen sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches. Both panels are a bit different, since the more compact model has an LCD backlight and the 12.9-inch version has a mini-LED. The resolution, yes, is the same, despite the fact that it is adapted so that both have a density of 264 pixels per inch. The 5th generation iPad Air is only available in a 10.9-inch version, a slightly smaller size than iPad Pro despite the fact that they have the same dimensions, but caused by a slight thickness in the bezels of the front screen. The resolution of 2,360 x 1,640 pixels also offers a density of 264 pixels per inch.

Now, in this area there are two important differences that go beyond the size of the screen and the mini-LED technology of the 12.9-inch model. One of them is the refresh rate. The iPad Pro 2021 have ProMotion technology, which allows a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The fifth generation iPad Air does not include ProMotion. Your screen therefore moves at 60 Hz. The other difference is in brightness. The iPad Pro have a maximum brightness of 600 nits; the iPad Air, 500 nits.

Related to the screen —and more to the multimedia content— it should be noted that the iPad Pro in its two screen versions has a four-speaker systemwhile the 2022 iPad Air features dual speakers.

Biometrics and cameras: more differences

The iPad Air has Touch ID, instead of Face ID.

Another difference between both tablets is found in the unlocking system. The 2021 iPad Pro has a TrueDeph camera that allows you to unlock the system using FaceID. The iPad Air, on the other hand, has a Touch ID on the side. Both methods work extremely well, so it shouldn’t be a major point of choosing between one device or the other.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach10 hours ago
0 24 6 minutes read

Related Articles

3 reasons why ETH leaves exchanges towards the DeFi of the Ethereum network

1 hour ago

Open your PDF files in a totally safe way with Secure PDF Viewer

2 hours ago

Entrepreneur invests from Miami in technology startups

2 hours ago

The iPhone SE of 2022 is still a great rival: now on sale!

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button