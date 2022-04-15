iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021, which option is better?

If you are thinking of buying a new iPad, it is likely that you will have doubts about which models to choose, if the new iPad Air 2022 or the iPadPro that Apple announced in 2021. Both tablets share many features, such as a flat-edged design with an aluminum back, up to 10 hours of battery life, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and most importantly; the M1 chip. However, the company’s two most powerful iPads also have key differences that can be crucial when choosing one device or another. Among them, the screen technology or the price. But, Which model is more worth it? We compare them.

One of the main reasons why you can choose between choosing an iPad Air or an iPad Pro is that they both have the same processor. Both include the M1 chip, a SoC designed by Apple and initially intended for Macs, but which has proven to perform extremely well on both tablets. The chip configuration is exactly the same in both cases, so the performance results are identical. With the exception, yes, of the variant of the iPad Pro 2021 with more storage, since its RAM memory grows to 16 GB, instead of 8 like the rest of the versions.

The battery, in fact, is also the same. This is, in part, due to processor optimization. Both the iPad Air 5 and the iPad Pro, therefore They have up to 10 hours of internet browsing with WiFi and 9 hours with mobile data.

Now, we begin to see the differences in the different memory settings. The iPad Air is available in 64 and 128 GB, while the iPad Pro has both versions and additional options of 256, 512 GB and 1 or 2 TB.

iPad Air 2022 iPad Pro 2021 Dimensions 24.76 (height) x 17.85 (width) x 0.61 (thickness) cm 24.76 (H) x 17.85 (W) x 0.59 cm Screen 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina, 2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution, 264 ppi, and 500 nits brightness 11-inch IPS Liquid Retina with a resolution of 2,388 by 1,668 pixels and 264 pp, brightness of 600 nits and ProMotion technology with 120 Hz Processor M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU RAM 8GB 8 GB (16 GB in versions with 1 or 2 TB of memory) Storage 64 or 256GB 128, 256, 512GB, 1 or 2TB connectivity Wi-FI 6, model compatible with 5G networks, USB C, Bluetooth 5.0, MIMO, integrated GPS/GNSS Wi-FI 6, model compatible with 5G networks, USB C, Bluetooth 5.0, MIMO, integrated GPS/GNSS Camera frontal Ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels and f / 2.4 with Centered Framing 12-megapixel f/2.4 TrueDeph camera with Center Frame Camera major 12 megapixel wide angle with f / 1.8 aperture – 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture

– 10 megapixel ultra wide angle camera with f/2.4 aperture

– LiDAR sensor Battery Up to 10 hours of browsing on Wi-Fi and 9 hours on mobile networks Up to 10 hours of browsing on WiFi and up to 9 hours of browsing on mobile networks Accessories Compatible with second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard (sold separately) Compatible with second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard (sold separately) Others Touch ID on the side, iPadOS 15, stereo sound Face ID, iPadoS 15, quad speaker system, USB C Thunderbolt 3 port Price From 679 euros From 879 euros

Differences on the screen

iPad Pro 2021 screen.

Where there are important differences is on the screen. To begin with, andl iPad Pro is available in two screen sizes: 11 and 12.9 inches. Both panels are a bit different, since the more compact model has an LCD backlight and the 12.9-inch version has a mini-LED. The resolution, yes, is the same, despite the fact that it is adapted so that both have a density of 264 pixels per inch. The 5th generation iPad Air is only available in a 10.9-inch version, a slightly smaller size than iPad Pro despite the fact that they have the same dimensions, but caused by a slight thickness in the bezels of the front screen. The resolution of 2,360 x 1,640 pixels also offers a density of 264 pixels per inch.

Now, in this area there are two important differences that go beyond the size of the screen and the mini-LED technology of the 12.9-inch model. One of them is the refresh rate. The iPad Pro 2021 have ProMotion technology, which allows a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The fifth generation iPad Air does not include ProMotion. Your screen therefore moves at 60 Hz. The other difference is in brightness. The iPad Pro have a maximum brightness of 600 nits; the iPad Air, 500 nits.

Related to the screen —and more to the multimedia content— it should be noted that the iPad Pro in its two screen versions has a four-speaker systemwhile the 2022 iPad Air features dual speakers.

Biometrics and cameras: more differences

The iPad Air has Touch ID, instead of Face ID.

Another difference between both tablets is found in the unlocking system. The 2021 iPad Pro has a TrueDeph camera that allows you to unlock the system using FaceID. The iPad Air, on the other hand, has a Touch ID on the side. Both methods work extremely well, so it shouldn’t be a major point of choosing between one device or the other.

The cameras, on the other hand, can be an important area to choose between one of the two models. Partly because there are so many differences. The iPad Air has a single 12-megapixel main camera. Same resolution on the 2021 iPad Pro, with the difference that includes an additional ultra wide angle sensoralso 12 megapixels, as well as a lidar sensor. This scanner allows you to measure the depth of field, and can be a very good ally for some professional tasks. It also helps improve the accuracy of augmented reality, as well as photographs.

Another important detail is that the iPad Pro 2021 camera can take pictures with a 2x optical zoom, while the iPad Air is digital. The front lens, although it is the same, that of the iPad Pro can capture selfies in portrait mode thanks to the TrueDeph system.

iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Pro 2021, which one to buy?

Before opting for one option or another, it is important to know the prices of each version. The 5th generation iPad Air is the cheaper model of the two, and can be purchased for 679 in its 64 GB version with only Wi-Fi. The price of the 2021 iPad Pro in its 128 GB variant with Wi-Fi is 879 euros. That is, there is a difference of 200 euros between the two, although it must be taken into account that the Pro variant has twice the storage in its base version. Which model is more worth it?

The iPad Air is, without a doubt, the most balanced model in terms of prices and features. It has the same power as the iPad Pro, a very similar design, an identical battery and is compatible with both the second generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard. If you are looking for a tablet to work, this is the best option. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a device to enjoy multimedia content, the iPad Air is also ideal.

The iPad Pro, on the other hand, may be a more interesting option for those professional users who need a team with more capacity —remember that there are variants of up to 2 TB—. Also for designers or users who need a more advanced photographic section. The rest of the differences, such as the 120 Hz screen, the 600 nit brightness or the TrueDeph system for Face ID, are not so decisive points. However, if you prefer to enjoy a greater fluidity when navigating the interface, as well as an extra brightness to use the iPad outdoors, and you do not mind paying what it costs, go for the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch, available for 1,1999 euros, plays in another league, both for its price, but also for its screen size. It is a much more expensive model and with dimensions that are not comparable with the rest of Apple tablets. And it is that it is intended for those users who are looking for a portable, touch-screen computer with a large screen to work with. If you think that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro suits your needs and, like the 11-inch model, you don’t mind paying those more than 1,000 euros, it is also a good alternative.



