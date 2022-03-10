iPad, iPhone SE and iMac will stop working because of new Apple equipment

Every year, the North American company Apple organizes launches of its new technological equipment; at this week’s event it presented three new models.

The new versions of these devices mean that the company remove previous models from the market, to give greater importance to new bets. The teams are the following:

This is one of the cell phones that has the apple brand. It is a small device compared to other phones of the brand, but it is very good and will replace the SE 2. These are some of its specifications:

Screen : retina 4.7″ hd (1,334 x 750 px), truetone, up to 625 nits.

: retina 4.7″ hd (1,334 x 750 px), truetone, up to 625 nits. Processor : apple a15 bionic, gpu, 4 neural engine cores.

: apple a15 bionic, gpu, 4 neural engine cores. Storage : 64 / 128 / 256gb.

: 64 / 128 / 256gb. Camera : 12 mp, f/1.8, deep fusion, smart hdr 4, 7 mp front camera, f/2.2, 4k video recording at 60 fps

: 12 mp, f/1.8, deep fusion, smart hdr 4, 7 mp front camera, f/2.2, 4k video recording at 60 fps connectivity : 5g, wifi 6, bt 5.0.

: 5g, wifi 6, bt 5.0. System operative : ios 15.

: ios 15. Dimensions and weight: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 144g

Apple: 27″ Intel iMac

According to Ipadizate, a portal specialized in this type of subject, this monitor is still on the market and the company is still expected to release a new version. These are some specifications that the screen has:

Screen : 27-inch Retina 5K P3 with True Tone.

: 27-inch Retina 5K P3 with True Tone. Resolution : 5120 x 2880 with 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits brightness, and P3 wide color gamut support.

: 5120 x 2880 with 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colors, 500 nits brightness, and P3 wide color gamut support. Processor : 3.8GHz 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz).

: 3.8GHz 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz). Storage : 512GB SSD.

: 512GB SSD. CPUs: 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory

Apple: iPad Air 5 2022

This is the new tablet that the technology giant released and will replace iPad Air 2020. According to the company, the M1 chip will give it more power and these are some specifications of the equipment:

Screen : 10.9 inches, 2,360 x 1,640 pixels (264 ppi), true tone, 500 nits, wide color gamut (P3), anti-reflective film.

: 10.9 inches, 2,360 x 1,640 pixels (264 ppi), true tone, 500 nits, wide color gamut (P3), anti-reflective film. Processor : Apple M1 chip, CPU: 8 cores, GPU: 8 cores, Apple Neural Engine.

: Apple M1 chip, CPU: 8 cores, GPU: 8 cores, Apple Neural Engine. RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage: 64GB, 256GB.

