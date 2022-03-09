iPad microphone not working: what to do to fix it

Presenting any of the problems that we have talked about previously does not have to mean that you have to buy a new iPad, since many of them have a relatively simple solution and that every user has at their fingertips. Therefore, pay attention if the microphone of your iPad is failing that we tell you how you can fix it.

The iPad microphone, depending on the cases and users, is a fundamental element in the use of the device, and its failure can cause real headaches. However, this can happen for different reasons, and can even have very varied causes. Below we will tell you which may be the most common, since the first step to be able to solve the problem is to know what the specific problem is.

Reboot the device

The first solution that is always proposed for the vast majority of problems that an Apple device may present is to restart it. The reason for this is that, on some occasions, these errors are caused because some process that was being carried out on the iPad has been caught and this causes a series of small errors to be triggered that cause the device not to work. the correct way. The steps you have to follow to be able to restart the iPad are the following.

If your iPad has a home button Press and hold the top button until the power off slider appears. Drag said slider, wait 30 seconds until the iPad completely turns off. Hold down the top button until you see the Apple logo to turn it back on.



If your iPad doesn’t have a home button Press and hold either volume button while also pressing the top button. Do this until the slider appears to turn off the iPad. Drag the slider and wait 30 seconds for it to turn off completely. To turn it back on, press and hold the top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.



In case the problem is something more serious than it seemed at first, it is possible that the iPad cannot be restarted in this way and, therefore, it is necessary to force reboot device. The steps for this are really simple, you have them below.

On an iPad with a home button, what you have to do is press and hold the top button and the home button at the same time until the Apple logo appears.

On an iPad without a home button, you have to quickly press and release the volume up button, quickly press and release the volume down button, and then press and hold the top button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. screen.

Update iPad software

One of the most valued features of the Cupertino company is the way it takes care of all users of its devices constantly releasing updates in order to offer the best user experience through both its hardware and its software. Well, to prevent some components or processes of both the iPad and any Apple product from failing, it is very important to always keep them updated to the latest version.

On numerous occasions, the Cupertino company has discovered different errors in its software that, although in most situations they do not affect users or, in that case, a small part of them, if they do not update to the version that fixes, they may run into unwanted errors like iPad microphone not working. Therefore, our recommendation is to always keep both the iPad and the rest of Apple devices updated to the latest version available. To do this, you just have to follow the following steps.

Open the app of Settings on the iPad. Click on general. Click on Software update. Press «Install Now» or «Download and install» depending on whether or not you had already downloaded the version to which you are going to update. Follow the steps indicated on the screen.

Check your apps

It is possible that the iPad microphone failure is not due to the microphone itself or the device itself, but actually the error is caused by the application that you are using. In order to solve this problem, there are different alternatives that we recommend that you take into account, especially if, as we have said, you are not really sure that the problem of the micro not working is really from the iPad.

The first thing you have to do is update the app in question, since in the same way that the Cupertino company releases updates to solve problems that its operating systems may present, developers also periodically update their applications to prevent errors like this from occurring.

If after updating or verifying that there is no new version for the application, we recommend that you check the configuration settings of the app itself and check that, indeed, it has the permissions to be able to use the microphone. However, if after checking all this, you are still having problems with the microphone on your iPad, it is probably damaged.

Leave it up to Apple

If you have come this far, it is because none of the solutions that we have previously proposed has helped you to solve the problems presented by the microphone on your iPad. Therefore, we regret to inform you that the only option left to you is go to the Cupertino company so that they are the ones who really analyze what is happening with your device and can provide you with a quick and effective solution so that you can enjoy it at full capacity.

To contact Apple technical service you have different ways. First of all, we recommend that you use the Apple Support app, through which you can manage all your problems, as well as make use of the guarantee or make an appointment with a specialist, either in person or by phone. You also have the customer service number available, 900 812 703, through which you can communicate your problems with the microphone of the iPad. Also, for all those lucky men or women who have a AppleStore close to their homes, going to this is also a good way to find the solution to the problem.