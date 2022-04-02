iPhone 11 at 399 euros, the new iPad mini at a discount and more: Hunting Bargains

One more week we return with the Hunting Bargains section, the space of Applesfera in which every Friday we publish best apple device deals: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers, AirPods and other accessories. Let’s start!





iPhone Deals





iPhone 13 mini 128GB by 809 euros 729 euros: small but powerful, this smartphone is for those who love one-handed mobile phones. It has the Apple A15 Bionic processor, dual 12 MP rear camera and Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB) – in green

iPhone 13 128GB by 909 euros 799 euros: we continue with the most balanced model of the current generation of the catalogue, with 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and Apple A15 Bionic processor for a more than correct experience both in the consumption of multimedia content and in the use of demanding apps.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) – in green

iPhone 11 64GB for 399 euros: this eBay seller, with free shipping in 2 days from Spain and payment by PayPal, offers this smartphone with invoice, one year warranty and accessories. Is a unit from exhibition with its plastics, so it is new. It has 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD displayApple A13 Bionic processor and dual rear camera.

APPLE IPHONE 11 64GB 1 YEAR WARRANTY+FREE+INVOICE+GIFT ACCESSORIES

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for 499 euros: the same seller also has the iPhone 11 Pro in its catalog, the first Apple smartphone with triple rear camera. It integrates the Apple A13 Bionic processor and Face ID as a facial unlocking method.

APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO 64GB FREE+INVOICE+8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm by €429 397 euros: Apple’s most complete smartwatch to date has an even larger screen and faster charging. It maintains key features from previous generations, such as ECG, blood oxygen measurement or always-on altimeter.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 41mm Blue Aluminum Case – Abyss Color Sport Band – One Size

Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm by €329 279 euros: MediaMarkt, through eBay, puts this smartwatch for sale with great value for money with a 50 euro discount. It is a display item that is in mint condition (according to the store note). It’s like a Series 5, but without ECG or AOD to lower its price.

Apple Watch SE, GPS, 44mm, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Sport Band

iPad deals





iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB by €719 659 euros: Apple’s new smallest tablet has been updated with a “Pro” design, A15 Bionic processor, 12 MP front-facing ultra-wide camera with Centered Framing and compatibility with accessories such as the second-generation Apple Pencil. Its screen is 8.3 inches with True Tone and wide color gamut.

2021 Apple iPad mini (8.3-inch with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Space Gray (6th generation)

iPad Pro (2021) 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 128GB by €1,199 1,099 euros: Apple’s most “professional” tablet now has a Mini-LED panel and the M1 processor to unleash our creativity and productivity. It has an ultra wide-angle 12 MP TrueDepth front camera to stand out in video calls thanks to the Center Framing function. It is compatible with accessories such as the Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

2021 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, with Wi-Fi, 128 GB) – Space Gray (5th generation)

mac deals





MacBook Air (2020) M1 256GB €1,129 969 euros: a light, thin laptop with great autonomy (up to 18 hours of battery life per charge). The M1 chip is responsible for bringing it to life and provides great performance in tasks ranging from the most basic (such as office) to the most demanding (high definition video editing with optimized software such as Final Cut). It comes with 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID Sensor, Silver

Mac mini (2020) M1 with 256GB by €799 719 euros: small desktop computer that with the M1 chip can be used for demanding tasks. It has an advanced cooling system to keep the device in optimal conditions, sixth generation Wi-Fi, 8 GB of unified memory, USB-C and USB-A connectivity and more.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip ( 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)

Accessory Deals





AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case by €279 219 euros: Apple’s most complete wireless Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellationambient sound mode, water resistance, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive equalization, and sweat resistance.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Nike Sport Band for Apple Watch by €49.99 37.49 euros: prepare your watch for exercise with this comfortable strap full of holes to find the optimal fit point and good breathability.

Apple Watch Nike Sport Band, Regular, Fluoroelastomer, 44mm, Pure Platinum/Black

Pack of four plugs compatible with HomeKit for 39.94 euros: controls appliances and lamps with these plugs that integrate with Apple HomeKit and Siri. Through the app for mobile devices you can make schedules and run timers.

Wi-Fi Smart Plug 16A 3680W, with Remote Control Meross app, Compatible with Apple HomeKit Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Model MSS210HK. 3 pack

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.