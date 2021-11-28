iPhone 12 Mediaworld: buy your new phone (and more) with Black Friday 2021

Have you searched online for iPhone 12 Mediaworld because you want to take advantage of the Black Friday offers? The shop meets you with a series of promos throughout the weekend. You have plenty of time to buy a new phone. Mediaworld keeps the promotions active until Monday 29 November, when the Cyber ​​Monday of the technological offers starts. Many discounts on computers, televisions, telephones and large and small appliances.

Regarding your research iPhone 12 Mediaworld, you can buy different models at a discounted price with the double payment option in a single solution or in monthly installments. You just have to take a look at the showcase with all the various models on sale, from iPhone 12 Pro 128 up to iPhone 12 64GB and 12 mini and not only. Among other things, many discounts are dedicated to fans of Apple devices not only on iPhones, but also on MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad and so on. Read the shopping guide below to not miss the best promotions in the shop.

Smart TV Mediaworld: buy a Samsung QLED on offer

Are you not only interested in the iPhone 12 Mediaworld search? If due to the transition to the new digital terrestrial you have to buy a TV, take a look at the many proposals on offer with the Mediaworld Black Friday 2021. Until November 29 you can buy many models of brands such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and Philips at a discounted price.

on offer, for example, a SAMSUNG QLED 4K QE50Q60A TV. It is a 50-inch TV, offered at a price of 599 euros instead of 969 euros, with a saving of 370 euros. Here are some additional features of the TV:

Quantum HDR10 + for sharper images and deeper blacks

Dual LED

Q-Symphony with simultaneous active speakers and soundbar

adjustable stand and voice command operation

multi view with simultaneous viewing of contents on TV and mobile phone

super ultrawide gameview and game bar with 21: 9 and 32: 9 screens. The devices in the Mediaworld smart TV section, among other things, can be purchased in installments.

In the case of the model described above, for example, you can divide the cost into 20 monthly installments of an amount equal to 29.95 euros.

Nintendo Switch Mediaworld: Buy Christmas gifts with discounts

Do you have a passion for video games? Then Black Friday is the ideal time to give yourself a gift or give a Christmas present to an enthusiast like you. If you access the category Nintendo Switch Mediaworld find a series of proposals for games and consoles on offer.

for sale, for example, the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8+ with 6.2 inch touch screen with capacitive multi touch. The price also includes 3 months of Nintendo Switch online. You just have to fill in your wish list and take advantage of the current offers. In addition to the classic home delivery, moreover, the Nintendo Switch can also be purchased with the option of free collection at the point of sale closest to you.