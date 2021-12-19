IPhone 12 mini on offer at almost the lowest price ever

In a world – that of smartphones – now dominated by giants, the smallest one tries to counter blow by blow. A sort of David against Goliath of modern times, with theiPhone 12 mini (and its 5.4-inch display) that compares fearlessly against smartphones with screens of 6.5 inches and up. And despite being launched more than a year ago, it still remains one of the today best smartphones for quality / price ratio.









A relationship that improves further thanks to today’s offers from Amazon. The little one from Apple can be purchased, depending on the color (blue, red PRODUCT (RED), white, black, purple and green), with one definitely interesting discount. A promotion not to be missed: it is a price very close to All-time low for the iPhone 12 mini and it is not known how long you will have to wait to be able to find it again at these levels.

To find out in real time all the offers on Amazon, we invite you to subscribe to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do so, just click here. Every day you will receive notifications on the best promotions on smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs and other dozens of hi-tech products on the e-commerce platform par excellence.

iPhone 12 mini, features and functionality

Similar in all respects to the “big brother” iPhone 12, the mini stands out for its small screen size. As mentioned, the little one from Apple has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, a bright and versatile OLED panel with Ceramic Shield protection, capable of guaranteeing excellent visual performance in all light conditions (even outdoors).

Inside the aerospace aluminum body we find the A14 Bionic SoC supported by 4 gigabytes of RAM memory. The model in promotion has a storage space of 64 gigabytes not expandable; in case you need more space, we advise you to opt for the 128 gigabyte version or (for the more demanding) 256 gigabytes. To complete the data sheet we find 5G cellular connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

In the back we find instead a photographic sector worthy of a mid-to-high level camera. The dual lens system (with 12 megapixel sensors) allows you to take shots of absolute quality, while the artificial intelligence algorithms help to improve framing, brightness and image exposure. This will make it possible take pictures at night without having to use professional equipment.

There 2,227 mAh battery, thanks to the hardware-software optimization, it is more than enough to get to the end of the day without major headaches.

iPhone 12 mini on offer on Amazon: discount and price

As already mentioned initially, the discount on the iPhone 12 mini is linked to the color you choose. It starts with a discount of 8% and a price of 659 euros for the white model and then gradually to rise. For all colors, however, the possibility of pay in 5 interest-free installments with service offered by Amazon; if the option is not available, you can opt for the “Pay in installments with Cofidis”, which gives the opportunity to defer the payment up to 24 installments, also in this case at zero interest. The return period is extended up to as of January 31, 2022.

iPhone 12 mini blue – 64 GB

iPhone 12 mini PRODUCT (RED) – 64 GB

iPhone 12 mini white – 64 GB

iPhone 12 mini black – 64 GB

iPhone 12 mini purple – 64GB

iPhone 12 mini green – 64 GB