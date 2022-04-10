iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini, which one to buy?

Share

Do you want to know all the differences between iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini?

Let’s face it, Apple smartphones come at a hefty price tag. Its economic cost, be that as it may, is more than justified given that the high-end smartphones of the company with the bitten apple logo have highly advanced technology, the most reliable software and great durability. For this reason, a large percentage of consumers decide to buy models such as the iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 13 mini since they are the most economically affordable smartphones from Apple.

Currently, in Spain, the iPhone 12 mini is available by €689. For his part, the iPhone 13mini costs exactly 809 euros at its base price. Now, are they really two smartphones so different? What differentiates the iPhone 13 mini from the iPhone 12 mini? In this article we will make an extensive comparison between both smartphones in order to help you decide which model to buy.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini Screen Super Retina XDR OLED display screen dimensions 5.4 inches Processor A14 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB Frontal camera 12MP TrueDepth camera with Face ID sensors Rear camera 12 Mpx dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle connectivity WiFi and 5G Colors Purple, Blue, Green, Product(RED), Black and White Battery 15 hours of video playback Dimensions and weight 13.15 x 6.42 x 0.74cm and 133g Base price €689

The Apple iPhone 12 mini has a processor A14 Bionic with a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neura Engine. has a screen Super Retina XDR 5.4-inch with OLED technology and a dual camera of 12 megapixels with wide angle and ultra wide angle lens.

Its battery offers a range of 15 hours of video playback and has facial recognition sensors FaceID and water resistance. It is available in storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

iPhone 13mini

iPhone 13mini Screen Super Retina XDR OLED display screen dimensions 5.4 inches Processor A15 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Frontal camera 12MP TrueDepth camera with Face ID sensors Rear camera 12 Mpx dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle connectivity WiFi and 5G Colors Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Star White and Product(RED) Battery 17 hours of video playback Dimensions and weight 13.15 x 6.42 x 0.76cm and 140g Base price €809

The iPhone 13 mini has a processor A15 Bionic with a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neura Engine. Its Super Retina XDR screen is 5.4 inches and has technology OLED. As for its 12-megapixel rear camera, it has wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 mini model has a battery with 17 hours of video playback. It also has FaceIDwater resistance and is available in versions of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

What are the differences between iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini?

As you may have seen in the tables with the technical specifications of each model, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini share a huge number of similarities. exist very few differences.

So why does the iPhone 13 mini cost 120 euros more than the iPhone 12 mini? Well, it’s a good question. A question whose answer will surely decide which model many consumers will buy. With the exception of the processor – which does provide a great generational leap in the iPhone 13 mini – the rest of the differences are minimal. To mention an example, the dual camera of the two smartphones is identical, but in the iPhone 13 mini model it also has Cinema Mode to record in 1080p at 30 f/s.

This is part of the classic bitten apple logo company marketing strategy: marketing a new product very similar to the previous generation but with the addition of new software features.

Another of the differences that increase the price of the iPhone 13 mini with respect to the iPhone 12 mini is seen in its storage capacity. While the base storage capacity option of the iPhone 12 mini is 64GBthat of the iPhone 13 mini is 128GB and this makes a big difference. In addition, its largest storage capacity is 512 GB while the highest storage option of the iPhone 12 mini is 256 GB.

Battery life is also slightly better on the iPhone 13 mini model. We know that Apple does not usually share official data on battery capacity in mAh or RAM, but we do know that video playback on the iPhone 13 mini is 17 hours while on the iPhone 12 mini it is 15 hours. A minimal difference, but a difference after all.

Finally, the Super Retina XDR screens of both smartphones have practically the same characteristics. The two screens have technology OLED, HDR, True Tonehaptic response and a resolution of 2340 x 1080p at 476 pixels per inch. But the iPhone 13 mini model has a maximum (typical) brightness of 800 nits and the iPhone 12 mini has a maximum (typical) brightness of 625 nits. Will you notice the difference? Probably not, but it is a small improvement that there is.

As a summary, these are all the improvements that the iPhone 13 mini has compared to the previous generation:

A15 Bionic chip

Cinema mode

photographic styles

Smart HDR 4

800 nits maximum brightness

17 hours of video playback

Storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB

Which iPhone mini model should you buy?

The choice is yours. But we can guide you. If you’re looking for the cheapest phone possible, the answer is clear. There is a difference of 120 euros between both models, so in this case you should choose to buy the iPhone 12 mini.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for an affordable phone but with as many functions as possible, that is the iPhone 13 mini. With a price of 689 euros, it is still well below other much more expensive models such as the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Are you a big fan of photography? then with the Cinema mode and the Photo Styles you should spend a little more money to buy the iPhone 13 mini. Be that as it may, the iPhone 12 mini will continue to be a great option since both have the same dual camera technical specifications.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the different color options can also be a reason for changing the decision when buying an iPhone 12 mini and an iPhone 13 mini. Being two smartphones so similar, a color can make you choose between one model or another. Recall that the iPhone 12 mini is available in colors Purple, Blue, Green, Product(RED), Black and White. In the iPhone 13 mini we have colors Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Star White and Product(RED).

What do you think about the models iPhone 12 mini Y iPhone 13mini? Are you thinking of buying one of them? On the other hand, if you are thinking of buying a more advanced model, we recommend you discover all the differences between iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 to find out what specifications and what functions each smartphone has.

