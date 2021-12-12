IPhone 12 on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever

A top offer not to be missed by those looking for a Christmas gift of sure effect. Only for today, in fact, theiPhone 12 is available on Amazon at the lowest price ever, with a discount that will allow you to save over 100 euros on the list price. An exceptional promotion, as all fans of Apple products know well: the Cupertino house rarely offers such discounts on its products, even if they belong to the “previous” generation.









An offer not to be missed and that it will hardly be re-proposed during these Christmas holidays.

iPhone 12, features and functionality

Officially unveiled in October 2020, the iPhone 12 is still today one of the best smartphones available on the market. Equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2532 × 1170 pixels “embedded” in a unibody body in aerospace aluminum (with finishes in blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT) RED). The front coating, on the other hand, is in Ceramic Shield, capable of protecting against scratches and bumps the display.

Inside the aluminum body there is space for the A14 Bionic chip, specially developed by the Cupertino house for the whole iPhone 12 family, supported by 4 gigabytes of RAM. Then there are the various motion sensors, while the cellular connectivity it is guaranteed by a 5G (sub 6) modem, while Wi-Fi is compatible with IEEE 802.11ax (or Wi-Fi 6) standards.

On the back, however, we find two 12 megapixel cameras: the main one has an aperture of f / 1.6 and optical stabilization, while the secondary is a wide-angle one that allows you to take panoramic photos of great effect. The front camera set in the notch together with the various sensors for facial recognition also has a resolution of 12 megapixels.

To feed the whole we find one 2,815 mAh battery, capable of ensuring excellent autonomy: even with intensive use, we will arrive without major worries of mind at the end of the day. And thanks to the system MagSafe, charging the new iPhone 12 will be a breeze.

iPhone 12 top offer on Amazon: discount and price

Available in five different colors – Blue, White, Black, PRODUCT (RED) and Purple), theiPhone 12 can be purchased for € 749.00, with a 16% discount on the list price. It is, as already mentioned, the lowest price ever on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform (which happened last week to the “little brother”, the iPhone 12 mini): an offer that allows you to save 140 euros and that it could end even before midnight today.

