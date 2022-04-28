iPhone 12 or 13 Pro Max? Premiere iPhone 5G at its lowest price

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently the best that those from Cupertino have on the market. with screen 6.7-inch OLED and Super Retina XDR with ProMotion (with adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz) at a resolution of 2,778 by 1,284 pixels at 458 ppi. It measures 7.81 cm wide, 16.08 cm high and 0.76 cm thick, weighing 238 grams.

Today we have offers close to 100 euros discount on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and more than 100 euros on the iPhone 12, whose specifications still exceed those of mobiles that are now on sale.

Integrate the A15 Bionic SoC chip with 6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Your cameras are triple 12 MP Pro camera module with telephoto (f/2.8 aperture), wide angle (f/1.5 aperture) and ultra wide angle (f/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view). On the video side, you can record in HDR with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60fps.

The battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 4,352mAh, which give autonomy of up to 28 hours of video playback, up to 25 hours of video streaming and up to 95 hours of audio playback. Supports fast charging up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max lowers its discount by 6%, an amount that seems minimal, but we already know that the most modern terminals of the apple do not usually lower their price substantially until the next generation exists. Today, instead of paying 1,379 euros for the 256 GB storage model, you would pay €1,299.

Discounted iPhone 12

If you don’t move in that budget or don’t need such specifications, you can always opt for the previous generation. For example, with a iPhone 12 128GB Brand new and much cheaper.

with screen 6.1-inch OLED and Super Retina XDR at a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels at 460 p/p. It measures 7.15 cm wide, 14.67 cm high and 0.74 cm thick, weighing 162 grams.

In this case, integrate the A14 Bionic SoC chip with 6-core CPU (2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Presents a 12MP dual camera with wide angle (f/1.6 aperture) and ultra wide angle (f/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view). These allow video recording in HDR with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 30 fps.

The iPhone 12 also stands out in autonomy with 2,815mAh, although it is more of a mobile for daily charging, with up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of sound playback. It also has fast charging up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a 20W or higher adapter.

In this case, the price has been reduced by 12%, from the 859 euros that it cost before, to the €758.99 now in Worten.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.